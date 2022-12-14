Canada's Favourite Christmas Movies Were Revealed & The Age-Old 'Die Hard' Debate Is Settled
There's a clear holiday favourite too! 🎅
It's the holiday season which means it's time to sit back and watch some iconic Christmas movies, Canada.
If you're wondering which classic holiday movie to re-watch this year, a new study by Cineplex is here to help.
The report has revealed Canada's favourite holiday flicks, with each province agreeing on the same number one, but not much else.
The study looked at the holiday viewing habits of Canadians across the board, and it found that 67% of Canucks like to pop on a festive flick as part of their holiday tradition.
Plus 72% check out a movie at the theatre on Christmas day and 70% do so on New Year's Day.
In terms of what makes the cut as a favourite holiday movie, it seems that Home Alone is the number one movie in all the provinces they looked at!
This includes B.C. Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick.
The only outlier for Home Alone's supremacy is in B.C., where it is tied with other holiday classics Elf and A Christmas Carol.
Elf took the second favourite spot in both New Brunswick and Alberta, tying with National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation in Ontario.
Speaking of, the Chevy Chase-starring vehicle from the '80s was the second-place pick of Manitoba and tied with The Grinch in Nova Scotia.
Other holiday favourites represented in the survey were Miracle on 34th Street, The Polar Express and A Christmas Story.
And the survey also settled the age-old debate: is Die Hard a holiday movie?
Apparently, Canadians seem to think it isn't! Only about 36% believe that it is.
Does that mean "yippee ki-yay motherf*&%er" not a festive greeting for a lot of Canadians?
If you're looking to jump into some real holiday cheer, Canada's new streaming service Pluto TV is now up and running and 100% free. It also has its own festive Christmas channel playing holiday movies day and night.
Need more holiday movie magic? Cineplex is playing some classic Christmas movies this December, and tickets are discounted.
