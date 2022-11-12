8 Modern Christmas Movies On Netflix That Will Get You In Holiday Decorating Mode
Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas flick is out now!
It's that time of year when hardcore holiday fans start to deck the halls and what better way to get into the festive spirit than with a Christmas movie?
Netflix Canada has a bunch of modern holiday flicks to enjoy as you string garland, including some new movies that are being released in the upcoming weeks.
Grab a cup of hot chocolate because here are eight modern Christmas movies on Netflix that will have you dreaming of sugar plums.
Falling For Christmas
Rating: 5.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Lindsay Lohan stars as a spoiled heiress who loses her memory in a skiing accident right before Christmas. She ends up spending the holidays with a widower and his daughter.
Happiest Season
Rating: 6.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Abby is ready to propose to her girlfriend Harper over the holidays but when she finds out that Harper's family doesn't know they're gay it throws a wrench into her plan and their relationship.
A Bad Moms Christmas
Rating: 5.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Three moms are already stressed out from all of the holiday tasks and it feels even more daunting when their moms surprise them for Christmas. They decide to rebel against all of the expectations put on them.
A Boy Called Christmas
Rating: 6.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: You'll follow an ordinary boy called Nicolas in this origin story of Santa Claus as he embarks on a quest to find magic in a village of elves.
Love Hard
Rating: 6.3/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Natalie has been unlucky when it comes to dating and meets her perfect match on an app. She decides to fly across the country and surprise him for Christmas only to realize she's been catfished.
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star
Rating: 5.5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: When a priceless royal relic disappears, look-alikes Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy reach out to Margaret's cousin for help to get it back which leads to an unexpected switch, and it's not their first.
Christmas With You
Rating: N/A
When To Watch: Streaming as of November 17, 2022
Why You Need To Watch It: Angelina is a burnt-out pop star tasked with writing a Christmas song. She escapes to a small town to surprise a fan and finds not only inspiration but a chance at love.
The Noel Diary
Rating: N/A
When To Watch: Streaming as of November 24, 2022
Why You Need To Watch It: Estranged from his mother, a novelist cleans out her home after she dies. He finds a diary that may hold secrets of his past and he meets an interesting young woman who is searching for her birth mother.