A Netflix Holiday House Is Coming To Toronto & Lindsay Lohan Wants You To 'Check It Out'
It's free to visit!
If you've ever wanted to feel like the star of a Christmas movie, then here's your chance. A magical new attraction is opening in Toronto just in time for the holidays, and it will take you straight into a festive fairytale.
The first-ever Netflix Canada Holiday House is launching in Toronto this season. Running from December 1 to 4, 2022, the magical event will transform the Campbell House Museum into a "winter wonderland."
Netflix Canada's Holiday Houseyoutu.be
The house will feature dazzling holiday decor and interactive moments, and it's completely free to visit. You'll want to have your phones ready, because there will be Insta-worthy photo-ops and "TikTok-ready spaces."
There will also be sweet treats and crafts for kids to take part in.
Lindsay Lohan herself announced the Holiday House opening on the Netflix website. "I'm so excited to invite you to Canada's Holiday House," the celeb said in a video.
"Come check it out with your family and friends and get into the festive spirit."
Lohan stars in a recently-released holiday film called Falling For Christmas, which is available to watch on Netflix. She plays a "spoiled heiress" who loses her memory in a skiing accident, but manages to find love during the holidays.
If you're looking for more festive fun around the city, then you can check out some of the many other events taking place. Casa Loma is transforming into an enchanted castle, and a brand new holiday fest is happening at Exhibition Place.
Admission to the Holiday House is first-come, first-served, and no tickets are required.
Netflix Canada Holiday House
Price: Free
When: December 1 to 4, 2022
Address: 160 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like the star of a holiday film at this new Christmas attraction.
