Casa Loma Is Transforming Into An Enchanted Christmas Palace With A Glittery Garden Trail
You can wander through a forest of light and into a tree-filled castle.
Something magical is coming to Casa Loma, and it will make your spirits bright. The castle is once more transforming into a holiday dreamland for the Christmas season, so get ready to step into a festive fairytale.
Christmas at the Castle and the Holiday Lights Tour are returning to Casa Loma starting December 1, 2022 and running until January 8, 2023. Events will be held both indoors and outside, and you can enjoy a magical light display, glowing trails, and dazzling decor.
The palace will be adorned in holiday splendour, from the 40-foot tree in the Great Hall to the eight trees throughout the building that are created by Canadian designers.
"The design team at Liberty Group has been as busy as Santa’s elves, preparing for our fabulous, fun and festive holiday programs at the castle," Nick Di Donato, president & CEO at Liberty Group said in a press release.
"Our picturesque property and the majestic interior, so full of history and charm, really lends itself to an unparalleled experience in Toronto. We look forward to welcoming everyone this season."
You can see performances like ice skating, a magic show, an aerialist, and more. Outside, you can wander along a 2-kilometre trail of twinkling lights that leads through the garden and into the underground tunnels, which have been decked out in decor.
There will be a few huts with food and beverage options as well as a gift shop. Tickets need to be purchased separately for both events, although there is an upgrade option that allows you access to both.
Casa Loma Christmas Events
Price: $45 for Christmas at the Castle, $45 + for Holiday Lights
When: Select dates from December 1, 2022 to January 8, 2023
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a Christmas fairytale at Casa Loma's enchanting holiday events.
