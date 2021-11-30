Casa Loma's Christmas Event Takes You Through A Forest Of Lights & Into Candy Land (PHOTOS)
You'll explore festive tunnels and even visit Scrooge's house!
It's Christmastime at Casa Loma, and the palace has been transformed into an enchanting world of lights and endless holiday scenes.
The Holiday Lights Tour is now open, and you can wander through a forest of light and glowing tunnels in the castle grounds.
The illuminated trail leads to a building, and inside you'll discover rooms with different festive themes.
You can snap a photo by a candy cane tower filled with gnomes and step into candy land, where you'll see giant donuts, macrons, and more.
Once you've gathered some insta-worthy shots, you can head outside to the little twinkling market and indulge in s'mores, hot chocolate, and other treats. Carollers sing holiday favourites, and a snow machine scatters glittering snowflakes through the sky.
Next, it's time to explore the spookier side of Christmas by stepping into an immersive exhibit of A Christmas Carol. You'll be taken right into the story as you wander through Scrooge's house and meet chilling phantoms.
The tour continues underground in the castle tunnels. Nutcrackers dance on the walls, garland is strung throughout, and you'll even meet some merry elves along the way.
The journey comes to a close at the North Pole, where you can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and even snap a photo with them.
There is endless magic to see at this event, and so many festive details went into the many installations. If you're looking for some enchantment, this spot is worth adding to your holiday bucket list.
Holiday Lights Tour
Price: $40 + per person
When: Until December 30, 2021
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore glittering trails, immersive installations, and holiday scenes at Casa Loma's spectacular Christmas event.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.