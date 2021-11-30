Trending Tags

Casa Loma's Christmas Event Takes You Through A Forest Of Lights & Into Candy Land (PHOTOS)

You'll explore festive tunnels and even visit Scrooge's house!

Casa Loma's Christmas Event Takes You Through A Forest Of Lights & Into Candy Land (PHOTOS)
Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

It's Christmastime at Casa Loma, and the palace has been transformed into an enchanting world of lights and endless holiday scenes.

The Holiday Lights Tour is now open, and you can wander through a forest of light and glowing tunnels in the castle grounds.

The illuminated trail leads to a building, and inside you'll discover rooms with different festive themes.

Casa Loma Christmas Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Casa Loma Christmas Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

You can snap a photo by a candy cane tower filled with gnomes and step into candy land, where you'll see giant donuts, macrons, and more.

Casa Loma Christmas Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Casa Loma Christmas Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Once you've gathered some insta-worthy shots, you can head outside to the little twinkling market and indulge in s'mores, hot chocolate, and other treats. Carollers sing holiday favourites, and a snow machine scatters glittering snowflakes through the sky.

Casa Loma Christmas Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Next, it's time to explore the spookier side of Christmas by stepping into an immersive exhibit of A Christmas Carol. You'll be taken right into the story as you wander through Scrooge's house and meet chilling phantoms.

Casa Loma Christmas Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The tour continues underground in the castle tunnels. Nutcrackers dance on the walls, garland is strung throughout, and you'll even meet some merry elves along the way.

Casa Loma Christmas Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Casa Loma Christmas Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The journey comes to a close at the North Pole, where you can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and even snap a photo with them.

Casa Loma Christmas Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

There is endless magic to see at this event, and so many festive details went into the many installations. If you're looking for some enchantment, this spot is worth adding to your holiday bucket list.

Holiday Lights Tour

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: $40 + per person

When: Until December 30, 2021

Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore glittering trails, immersive installations, and holiday scenes at Casa Loma's spectacular Christmas event.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

