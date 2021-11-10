Trending Tags

7 Illuminated Walks Near Toronto That Will Take You Through A Glowing Dreamland This Season

You can see so many sparkling lights! ✨

7 Illuminated Walks Near Toronto That Will Take You Through A Glowing Dreamland This Season
@rbgcanada | Instagram, @iigigii | Instagram

These dazzling trails around Toronto will make your next walk magical. You can explore illuminated forests and futuristic wonderlands filled with sparkling lights.

Whether you're looking for festive cheer or just want a unique experience, these trails will add some enchantment to your next stroll.

Fairway of Lights

Price: $25+ per adult

When: November 20, 2021, to January 30, 2022

Address: 10080 Kennedy Rd., Gormley, ON

Why You Need To Go: This twinkling new trail will take you through an illuminated forest beneath the stars. Along the way, you'll see light displays and exclusive installations.

Website

Holiday Nights of Lights

Price: $16.99 per adult

When: November 26, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: This season, Holiday Nights of Lights is returning as a walking trail, and you can wander through tunnels and more. There will also be a Christmas market complete with mulled wine and a Ferris wheel.

Website

Terra Lumina

Price: $29.99 per adult, $14 parking

Address: 2000 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This glowing walk at the Toronto Zoo will transport you to the future. You'll discover luminous projections, interactive displays and more.

Website

Holiday Magic At Blue Mountain Village

Price: Free

When: November 19, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: This enchanting Christmas town is worth a visit during the holidays. You can enjoy garland-filled streets as well as an illuminated walk with lots of magical displays.

Website

Winter Festival of Lights

Price: Free

When: November 13, 2021 - February 21, 2022

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting 3 million lights, this spectacular festival in Niagara has endless installations to explore.

Website

Christmas at Casa Loma

Price: $30+ per adult

When: November 25 to December 30, 2021

Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Casa Loma is transforming into an enchanted Christmas palace, and you can take a trip along an illuminated trail that winds through the gardens and tunnels.

Website

Winter Wonders

Price: $19.50 per adult

When: November 24, 2021, to January 9, 2022

Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hendrie Park at the Royal Botanical Gardens is turning into a sparkling wonderland this season. You can wander along glowing paths and discover seven enchanting displays.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

