7 Illuminated Walks Near Toronto That Will Take You Through A Glowing Dreamland This Season
You can see so many sparkling lights! ✨
These dazzling trails around Toronto will make your next walk magical. You can explore illuminated forests and futuristic wonderlands filled with sparkling lights.
Whether you're looking for festive cheer or just want a unique experience, these trails will add some enchantment to your next stroll.
Fairway of Lights
Price: $25+ per adult
When: November 20, 2021, to January 30, 2022
Address: 10080 Kennedy Rd., Gormley, ON
Why You Need To Go: This twinkling new trail will take you through an illuminated forest beneath the stars. Along the way, you'll see light displays and exclusive installations.
Holiday Nights of Lights
Price: $16.99 per adult
When: November 26, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: This season, Holiday Nights of Lights is returning as a walking trail, and you can wander through tunnels and more. There will also be a Christmas market complete with mulled wine and a Ferris wheel.
Terra Lumina
Price: $29.99 per adult, $14 parking
Address: 2000 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This glowing walk at the Toronto Zoo will transport you to the future. You'll discover luminous projections, interactive displays and more.
Holiday Magic At Blue Mountain Village
Price: Free
When: November 19, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting Christmas town is worth a visit during the holidays. You can enjoy garland-filled streets as well as an illuminated walk with lots of magical displays.
Winter Festival of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 13, 2021 - February 21, 2022
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting 3 million lights, this spectacular festival in Niagara has endless installations to explore.
Christmas at Casa Loma
Price: $30+ per adult
When: November 25 to December 30, 2021
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Casa Loma is transforming into an enchanted Christmas palace, and you can take a trip along an illuminated trail that winds through the gardens and tunnels.
Winter Wonders
Price: $19.50 per adult
When: November 24, 2021, to January 9, 2022
Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hendrie Park at the Royal Botanical Gardens is turning into a sparkling wonderland this season. You can wander along glowing paths and discover seven enchanting displays.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.