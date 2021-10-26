This Christmas Event Near Toronto Has A Walk-Thru Light Show & A Market With Mulled Wine
Wander through four twinkling tunnels and explore the festive shops!
Glittering tunnels, festive shops and more await at this holiday festival happening near Toronto. Nights of Lights, which first opened as a drive-thru experience, has partnered with Holiday Fair in the Square to bring a walk-thru light show and market to the GTA this season.
Opening November 26 in Vaughan, the attraction will take you through an immersive wonderland with four twinkling tunnels and over a million lights synchronized to festive music.
Once you've explored the lights, you can shop at the market, ride the Ferris wheel, listen to carollers, and soak up the views of the towering Christmas tree.
There will also be a fireside lounge to warm your toes, food trucks, and a Polar Point Bar where you can sip mulled wine and cider.
Tickets are available online and must be purchased in advance. Step into a sparkling holiday wonderland at this new festival.
Holiday Nights of Lights
Price: $16.99 per adult
When: November 26, 2021 - January 2, 2022
Address: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander along luminous pathways and explore a festive market at this new event.
