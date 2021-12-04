Trending Tags

This Light Show Near Toronto Takes You On A Starlit Train Ride To The North Pole

The new experience is opening at several locations.

North Star Experience | Handout

An immersive new experience is chugging its way into locations around Toronto, and you'll be swept off to the North Pole.

The North Star Experience is a 3D sound and light show that takes you on a fantastical train ride through a winter wonderland.

The event is taking place at several shopping centres near Toronto this month, including Conestoga Mall and Vaughan Mills.

North Star Experience | Handout

Visitors will take a seat on the train setup and watch out the window as snowy scenes are brought to life through video animations.

You'll be whisked away through snowy mountains, villages, and the northern lights. At the end of the adventure, you'll have a chance to meet the 3D version of Saint Nicolas himself.

The experience takes approximately 10 minutes, and tickets must be booked in advance online.

North Star Experience Train

North Star Experience | Handout

Price: $5 + for two people

When: Until December 23, 2021

Why You Need To Go: Take a magical trip to the North Pole during this new light show.

Locations and websites:

Conestoga Mall

Vaughan Mills

Mapleview Shopping Centre

Outlet Collection Niagara

Oshawa Centre

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

