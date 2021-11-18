Trending Tags

Toronto's 'Immersive Nutcracker' Sweeps You Into A Surreal Fairytale & Here's A First Look

You'll feel like the Sugar Plum Fairy.

This holiday season, you can see the magic of The Nutcracker like never before at this dazzling new experience in Toronto.

The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle is a reimagined telling of the classic Christmas tale. Created by the same people behind the Immersive Van Gogh, the exhibit will take you right into a world of enchantment.

The show is set in a massive room with towering white walls and mirrored columns. There's also a platform in the centre of the space that you can climb for a different perspective.

The story is told through giant animations projected across the floor and walls.

1,296,674 frames of video bring the tale to life and fill the entire space with twinkling snowflakes, candy, marching toy soldiers, and more.

There is so much attention to detail, and your imagination will be taken on a surreal adventure as you discover little mice popping up from snowbanks, toy hedgehogs scurrying across the floor, and more.

You'll get to hear your favourite tunes like The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and a special surprise near the end of the show will transport you even deeper into the magic.

The experience is bursting with holiday enchantment, so if you're looking for a unique experience this season, dance your way over to this new attraction.

The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle

Price: $35 + per adult

When: Opening November 20, 2021

Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can see The Nutcracker in an entirely new light at this immersive new experience.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

