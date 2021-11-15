Trending Tags

12 New Christmas Events Around Toronto You Can Experience For The First Time This Season

There's so much to explore!

12 New Christmas Events Around Toronto You Can Experience For The First Time This Season
The Immersive Nutcracker | Handout, @lightshowniagara | Instagram

This season, you can experience some brand new Christmas magic at these never-before seen events around Toronto.

Shimmering ice tunnels, giant snow globes, and immersive shows will add some extra enchantment to your holidays. Put on your mittens and take a trip to some of these new attractions!

Polar Winter Festival

Price: $19.99 per adult

When: November 25 to December 26, 2021

Address: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Grounds, 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Polar first opened as a drive-thru experience in 2020, and this season it's back with a new walk-thru event. You can sip drinks at a frosty lounge, shop at the market, and explore an ice tunnel.

Website

Burlington Holiday Market

Price: Free admission

When: December 9 to 12, 2021

Address: Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've stepped into Europe at this twinkling new market near Toronto. The cobblestone streets will glitter with lights, and you can walk through a forest of Christmas trees.

Website

Snow Magic

Price: $45-$65 per vehicle

When: November 12, 2021 to January 16, 2022

Address: Ontario Place's East Island, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: An all-new, immersive drive-thru is transforming Ontario Place into a winter wonderland. While it's not specifically Christmas-themed, it's full of frosty magic, and you can drive past 18 magnificent installations and even a crystal cave.

Website

The Immersive Nutcracker

Price: $35+ per person

When: Opens November 20, 2021

Where: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can see The Nutcracker like never before at this spectacular show. Giant projections will take you right into the story for a magical experience.

Website

Mississauga Festival Of Trees

Price: $9.50 per adult

When: December 9 to 19, 2021

Address: 1352 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Complete with a culinary market, tree installations, and wood pile mosaics, this market is one to add to your holiday bucket list.

Website

Seasky International Light Show

Price: $24.95 + per adult

When: November 18, 2021, to February 27, 2022

Address: 10215 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip down a 1.5 kilometre trail filled with glowing lantern installations at this dazzling light show.

Website

Street Eats Holiday Market

Price: Free admission

When: Weekends, December 4 to 19, 2021

Address: 520 Progress Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Get ready for tasty treats, a light show, rides, and a twinkling tunnel at this festive market.

Website

Java Jingle

Little Sister | Handout

Price: 💸💸

When: Late November to New Year's Eve

Address: 102 Portland St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Little Sister is transforming its restaurant into a tropical Bali escape this holiday season, and you can sip themed drinks like you're on vacay.

Website

North Pole Light UP Express

York-Durham Heritage Railway | Handout

Price: $47.99 per adult

When: November 26 to December 30, 2021

Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new train ride will sweep you away to the North Pole, and you can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate onboard.

Website

Country Bright

Country Bright

Price: $20 per adult

When: December 2, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can wander through a historic village filled with twinkling lights, giant snow globes, and more. There will also be treats like hot chocolate and BeaverTails.

Website

Dino Holiday

Price: $12.50 + per person

When: December 17, 2021 to January 3, 2022

Address: 10801 McCowan Rd., Markham, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can spend the holidays in Jurassic Park at this fair, which is filled with vendors, rides, and life-sized dinosaurs.

Website

Fairway of Lights

Price: $25+ per adult

When: November 20, 2021 to January 30, 2022

Address: 10080 Kennedy Rd., Gormley, ON

Why You Need To Go: This illuminated walk will take you through a sparkling forest where you can discover glowing installations and more.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This Ontario Farm Is Transforming Into A Mini North Pole With Wagon Rides & Festive Treats

You'll get a freshly baked cookie from Mrs. Claus. 🍪

Courtesy of Campbell's Cross Farms, @thedesertcarnation | Instagram

For a fun winter adventure, you can visit this Ontario farm that will have wagon rides over the snow and festive treats.

On Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 to 19, Campbell's Cross Farm will be offering their horse-drawn wagon experience that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Charming Christmas Shopping Spots Near Toronto That Aren't A Busy Trip To The Mall

Check off your gift list without getting lost in the crowds.

@modernglobetrotters | Instagram, @capturedbykirsten | Instagram

Christmas is the time for giving, but a trip to the busy mall during the holiday season can leave you feeling far from festive.

If you still need to check off your gift list, you can head to one of these quaint shopping spots around Toronto. With local boutiques, cute cafes, and magical decor, these spots make great day trips during the holiday season.

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Train Near Toronto Takes You On A Twinkling Ride To The North Pole

You'll feel like you're on the Polar Express. ❄️

York-Durham Heritage Railway | Handout

You'll feel like you're on the Polar Express with this new train experience in Uxbridge. York-Durham Heritage Railway's North Pole Light UP Express will take you through a snowy wonderland to the North Pole this season.

Starting November 26, you can board a historic train and enjoy a festive journey complete with a Christmas show.*

Keep Reading Show less

The Royal Botanical Gardens Sparkling 'Winter Wonders' Trail Is Back & It's Better Than Ever

Tickets are already on sale! ❄️

Courtesy of the Royal Botanical Gardens

This winter, you can follow a trail through a sparkling wonderland near Toronto. The dazzling Winter Wonders at the Royal Botanical Gardens returns, and it is better than ever.

The light exhibit is happening at Hendrie Park in Burlington from November 24, 2021, until January 9, 2022, on Wednesdays to Sundays between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Keep Reading Show less