This Dazzling Niagara Light Show Lets You Explore Lantern-Lit Trails & A Glowing Rainforest

Wander through 1.5 kilometres of magical lights and sculptures.

Seasky International Light Show, Seasky International Light Show

Something magical is coming to Niagara Falls this year, and it will sweep you away to a sparkling fantasyland.

The Seasky International Light Show is a spectacular lantern exhibit opening on November 18. The immersive event features a 1.5-kilometre illuminated walking trail through giant sculptures and installations.

The attraction was supposed to open last year but was postponed due to restrictions. You can explore 30 whimsical lantern displays and thousands of lights as you wander beneath the stars.

Some highlights include a 40-metre long dragon, a luminous Flower Channel, Tropical Rainforest, Mushroom Tunnel, and Christmas-themed display.

Tickets are on sale now, so start planning your trip to this magical land of glowing lanterns.

Seasky International Light Show

Price: $34.95 per adult

When: November 18, 2021, to February 27, 2022

Address: 10215 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a fantasy land filled with dazzling lantern installations.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

