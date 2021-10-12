Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
toronto outdoor actvities

Ontario Place Is Getting A Drive-Thru Winter Wonderland With Crystal Caves & Light Tunnels

It will have 1.7 kilometres of snowy magic ❄️

Ontario Place Is Getting A Drive-Thru Winter Wonderland With Crystal Caves & Light Tunnels
@shuttershams | Instagram

You can explore a luminous winter wonderland without leaving your car at this new drive-thru event coming to Ontario Place.

Snow Magic is an immersive experience presented by Drive Thru Fun Co. that's happening from November 12 to January 16. The attraction is transforming Ontario Place into an enchanting winter oasis, and you can drive through 1.7 kilometres of Insta-worthy splendour.

Snow Magic | Handout

Inspired by fire, ice, and light, the adventure will take you past 18 spectacular installations. You can see fantastical creatures, crystal caverns, a dreamy forest of light, and glowing tunnels.

Along the way, you can tune into a designated radio station for an accompanying soundscape that will further immerse you in the winter wonderland.

Tickets can be purchased online and go on sale to the public on October 15. Experience some frosty magic from the warmth of your car at this new attraction.

Snow Magic

Price: $45-$65 per vehicle

When: November 12, 2021 to January 16, 2022

Address: Ontario Place's East Island, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Drive through a winter wonderland at this new immersive event.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Is Returning To Toronto With Even More Magic This Year

Here's how to get tickets!

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail | Handout

It's time to get festive because The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail is officially returning to Toronto, and it's even more magical this year.

The immersive drive-thru event will run from November 13 to December 23. You can explore a 1.5-kilometre path filled with thousands of twinkling lights, holiday treats, live entertainment, interactive displays, and Christmas characters.

Keep Reading Show less

This Scavenger Hunt Is Hiding Secret Clues Around Toronto To Help You Stop An Art Heist

It's up to you to stop the art heist from going down!

Fernando Gregory | Dreamstime, Jon Bilous | Dreamstime

You'll feel like Sherlock Holmes at this scavenger hunt happening in Toronto this fall.

Toronto Art Heist is taking place on October 16 and 17, and you and your team must complete all the challenges in order to save the city's artwork.

Keep Reading Show less

This Halloween Event Near Toronto Has Over 1 Million Lights & A Laneway Full Of Candy

Drive through a spooky Halloween world!

Nights of Lights | Handout, Nights of Lights | Handout

Get ready for some spooktacular fun, because Halloween Nights of Lights is returning this season, and it's going to be bigger than ever.

The drive-thru event is taking place at Richmond Hill GO Station from October 1 to 31, and you can explore over 1.5 million lights that are synchronized to festive tunes.

Keep Reading Show less

This Halloween Event Near Toronto Lets You Drive Through Dazzling Lights & A Pumpkin Tunnel

The new event is happening at two different locations! 🎃

Spooktacular Light Show | Handout, Spooktacular Light Show | Handout

This Halloween, you can enjoy shimmering lights, spooky tunes, and a pumpkin paradise without leaving your car at the new Spooktacular Light Show near Toronto.

Produced by the same people behind Journey Into Enchantment, the dazzling drive-thru light show opens on September 30 and is taking place in both Mississauga and Markham.

Keep Reading Show less