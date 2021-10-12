Ontario Place Is Getting A Drive-Thru Winter Wonderland With Crystal Caves & Light Tunnels
It will have 1.7 kilometres of snowy magic ❄️
You can explore a luminous winter wonderland without leaving your car at this new drive-thru event coming to Ontario Place.
Snow Magic is an immersive experience presented by Drive Thru Fun Co. that's happening from November 12 to January 16. The attraction is transforming Ontario Place into an enchanting winter oasis, and you can drive through 1.7 kilometres of Insta-worthy splendour.
Inspired by fire, ice, and light, the adventure will take you past 18 spectacular installations. You can see fantastical creatures, crystal caverns, a dreamy forest of light, and glowing tunnels.
Along the way, you can tune into a designated radio station for an accompanying soundscape that will further immerse you in the winter wonderland.
Tickets can be purchased online and go on sale to the public on October 15. Experience some frosty magic from the warmth of your car at this new attraction.
Snow Magic
Price: $45-$65 per vehicle
When: November 12, 2021 to January 16, 2022
Address: Ontario Place's East Island, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Drive through a winter wonderland at this new immersive event.
