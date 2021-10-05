Ontario Place Is Turning Into A Haunted Drive-In & The Monsters Aren't Just On The Screen
It's like you're actually in the horror movie.
Hold onto your popcorn because this Halloween event in Toronto will give you major chills.
Haunted Cinema is a new drive-in experience by Hit and Run Dance Productions that's happening at the Ontario Place Drive-In from October 26 to 31. You can watch Goosebumps and Scream with a spooky, theatrical twist.
Haunted Cinema at Ontario Place Drive-In youtu.be
Once the film begins, dancers and actors will pop up between cars to completely immerse you in the haunting experience. Appearing right at your window or jumping in front of the car, these actors will give you scares by mirroring what is happening on screen.
Characters like Slappy from Goosebumps and Ghostface from Scream will startle you as they weave around the parking lot, and you'll actually feel like you're in the movie.
The earlier showing offers a less-scary experience, while the later event is for those who enjoy a good thrill. Tickets are available online.
Haunted Cinema
Courtesy of Archipelago Productions
Price: $50 per vehicle of four people, $15 per additional passenger
When: October 26 - 31, 2021
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be swept right into a scary movie at this theatrical drive-in experience.
