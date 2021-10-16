7 Ontario Drive-Ins Playing Spooktacular Movies Under The Stars This Month
Who said Halloween isn't for adults?🎃
It is time to plan a movie night under the stars. These seven Ontario drive-ins will be playing spooktacular movies this October.
Do you know what is more frightful than watching a horror movie in your living room? Watching the same movie at a drive-in outside of the city, surrounded by darkness where your mind can easily imagine monsters lurking.
So instead of spending another night at home, why not have a retro movie night with your friends. Many of the locations below have an incredible lineup of films you want to see, including the new Halloween Kills.
5 Drive-In Oakville
Price: $13.00+ per vehicle
Address: 2332 Ninth Line, Oakville, ON
Why You Need To Go: For one low price, you can watch two back-to-back movies.
Stardust Drive-In Newmarket
Price: $13.00+ per vehicle
Address: 893 Mount Albert Rd., Sharon, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: There is no need to go trick-or-treating, as this drive-in sells large bags of candies or chocolate that you can eat while you watch the movie.
Starlite Drive-In Hamilton
Price: $13.00+ per vehicle
Address: 59 Green Mountain Rd. E., Stoney Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you prefer your movies to be not too scary, head to this drive-in. They will be playing The Addams Family 2, which will make you chuckle.
Port Hope Drive In
Price: $12.50+ per person
Address: 2141 Theatre Rd. S., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spooky season they will be playing horror flicks like Candyman and Halloween Kills.
Sunset Barrie Drive-in Theatre
Price: $13.00+ per vehicle
Address: 134 4 Line S., Barrie, ON
Why You Need To Go: This drive-in has multiple screens, so you can pick which film interests you.
Lindsay Drive-In
Price: $15.00 per person
Address: 229 Pigeon Lake Rd., Lindsay, ON
Why You Need To Go: They are open until October 31, and the daily admission price includes two movies.
Muskoka Drive-In
Price: $12.00 per person
Address: 1001 Theatre Rd., Gravenhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can bring blankets and pillows and create a giant bed inside your car for a cozy spot to watch the movie.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.