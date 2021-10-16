Trending Tags

ontario drive-ins

7 Ontario Drive-Ins Playing Spooktacular Movies Under The Stars This Month

Who said Halloween isn't for adults?🎃

7 Ontario Drive-In Playing Spooktacular Movies Under The Stars This Month
@halloweenmovie | Instagram, @stylebykristina | Instagram

It is time to plan a movie night under the stars. These seven Ontario drive-ins will be playing spooktacular movies this October.

Do you know what is more frightful than watching a horror movie in your living room? Watching the same movie at a drive-in outside of the city, surrounded by darkness where your mind can easily imagine monsters lurking.

So instead of spending another night at home, why not have a retro movie night with your friends. Many of the locations below have an incredible lineup of films you want to see, including the new Halloween Kills.

5 Drive-In Oakville

Price: $13.00+ per vehicle

Address: 2332 Ninth Line, Oakville, ON

Why You Need To Go: For one low price, you can watch two back-to-back movies.

Website

Stardust Drive-In Newmarket

Price: $13.00+ per vehicle

Address: 893 Mount Albert Rd., Sharon, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: There is no need to go trick-or-treating, as this drive-in sells large bags of candies or chocolate that you can eat while you watch the movie.

Website

Starlite Drive-In Hamilton

Price: $13.00+ per vehicle

Address: 59 Green Mountain Rd. E., Stoney Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you prefer your movies to be not too scary, head to this drive-in. They will be playing The Addams Family 2, which will make you chuckle.

Website

Port Hope Drive In

Price: $12.50+ per person

Address: 2141 Theatre Rd. S., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spooky season they will be playing horror flicks like Candyman and Halloween Kills.

Website

Sunset Barrie Drive-in Theatre

Price: $13.00+ per vehicle

Address: 134 4 Line S., Barrie, ON

Why You Need To Go: This drive-in has multiple screens, so you can pick which film interests you.

Website

Lindsay Drive-In

Price: $15.00 per person

Address: 229 Pigeon Lake Rd., Lindsay, ON

Why You Need To Go: They are open until October 31, and the daily admission price includes two movies.

Website

Muskoka Drive-In

Price: $12.00 per person

Address: 1001 Theatre Rd., Gravenhurst, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can bring blankets and pillows and create a giant bed inside your car for a cozy spot to watch the movie.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

