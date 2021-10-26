Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do

Ontario Place's Cinesphere Is Opening For The First Time Since 2020 With An Epic IMAX Show

Tickets are already on sale!

Ontario Place's Cinesphere Is Opening For The First Time Since 2020 With An Epic IMAX Show
@oh.she.focused | Instagram

Ontario Place's Cinesphere is finally reopening for the first time since September 2020, and you'll be able to watch an epic new IMAX show.

On November 5, the Cinesphere will be kicking off its new season with Eternals: The IMAX Experience.*

The Marvel film will be brought to life on Ontario's largest IMAX screen, fully immersing you in the excitement.

The venue will be operating at full capacity and concessions such as popcorn, hot dogs candy and chocolate bars will be available. Tickets for the experience can be purchased online.

Ontario Place will also be getting a magical winter drive-thru event, so there's lots to look forward to this season.

Ontario Place Cinesphere

Price: $19.45 per adult

When: Opening November 5, 2021*

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Cinesphere is finally reopening and you can watch a new IMAX film.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

*This article has been updated.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A Free Bunny Adoption Event Is Happening In Toronto This Weekend & Their Bios Are Everything

One bun is actually called Flo Rida.

City of Toronto Animal Services East Region, City of Toronto Animal Services East Region

If you're looking for a sweet little pet but are waiting until your next paycheck before you consider adoption, the City of Toronto has got you covered with the newest bunny adoption event where you can get a rabbit for free.

On October 19, Toronto Animal Services tweeted that they're waiving the adoption fees for their floppy-eared friends on October 23 and 24. The adoption fee for rabbits is typically $40.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Things To Do For Halloween In Toronto If You're Too Old To Trick-Or-Treat

Because you're never too old for Halloween!

@alexandra_therealtor | Instagram, @brickskitchen | Instagram

Halloween is just around the bend, and while trick-or-treating may be off the table, there are still lots of other activities you can enjoy around Toronto.

From haunted houses to less-terrifying events like pumpkin patches, you can celebrate the spookiest time of the year at these spots.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Fall Activities Near Toronto Where You Can Have Fun For $30 Or Less

Enjoy the season without giving your wallet a scare!

@ttinawongg | Instagram, @sarratravels | Instagram

All those pumpkin spice lattes can really start to add up, so if you're looking to save some money this season, then check out some of these activities around Toronto that cost $30 or less.

From incredible hikes to pumpkin-filled festivals, you can enjoy autumn without giving your wallet a scare.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Place Is Turning Into A Haunted Drive-In & The Monsters Aren't Just On The Screen

It's like you're actually in the horror movie.

Ontario Place, Courtesy of Archipelago Productions

Hold onto your popcorn because this Halloween event in Toronto will give you major chills.

Haunted Cinema is a new drive-in experience by Hit and Run Dance Productions that's happening at the Ontario Place Drive-In from October 26 to 31. You can watch Goosebumps and Scream with a spooky, theatrical twist.

Keep Reading Show less