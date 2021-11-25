This Ontario Christmas Market Is Transforming An Old Cereal Factory Into A 'Twinkle Town'
The tree will be decked out in breakfast-inspired ornaments.
This old London cereal factory is getting a major holiday glow up, and it's offering spoonfuls of cheer this season.
100 Kellogg Lane, an entertainment complex in a converted Kellogg's factory, is hosting its second Merry Market, and the massive space will whisk you away to Christmas land.
Starting December 2, the market will run on select days for three weeks, and you can explore the outdoor Winter Village and indoor Twinkle Town to find all sorts of treats and goodies from local vendors.
A massive Christmas tree decked out in cereal-inspired ornaments will light up the Atrium entrance, and tons of photo ops including an ice sculpture and festive red phone booth will be situated throughout the space.
The Winter Village huts will be decorated in greenery, and you can sip warm beverages and indulge in treats from the food trucks as you shop. Fill up on tons of holiday magic at this festive factory!
The Merry Market
Price: $5 all-weekend pass
When: Thursday to Sunday, December 2 to 19, 2021
Address: 100 Kellogg Lane, London, ON
Why You Need To Go: Visit a twinkling Christmas market in an old cereal factory this season.
