This Ontario Market Has A Rainbow Canopy Of Umbrellas & It's Like A Spring Trip To England
You can also find giant peonies and a tulip-filled telephone booth.
You can celebrate the season in the most colourful way at this Spring Market in Ontario. The event is taking place at 100 Kellogg Lane — a massive entertainment complex in London that once served as a cereal factory.
Running on weekends until April 10, the second annual Spring Market will sweep you away to the streets of Europe with its whimsical umbrella canopy.
Spring Market at 100 Kellogg Lane in London, Ontario. Be Social | Courtesy of 100 Kellogg Lane
About 350 vibrant umbrellas are suspended around the area, giving the space a whimsical feel. But the installations don't end there — you can find a variety of spring-themed photo ops and decor throughout the vicinity.
The red telephone booth has been adorned with tulips, life-sized peonies sprout from the ground, and a vintage bicycle is located in the twinkling vendor village outside.
You can shop from over 100 vendors as you wander through the market. Items include everything from jewelry to home decor and apothecary. You can also indulge in delicious treats and hit up one of the onsite eateries such as Powerhouse Brewery, Paradigm Distillery, and The Clubhouse.
Admission is $5 per day, and you'll have access to all the photo ops, food, and shops.
The complex is getting a brand new event as well this year. Imagine Van Gogh, a larger-than-life art exhibit, will be opening in the venue this fall, and you can see the artist's famous works projected across the space.
You'll feel like you're shopping at a market in Europe when visiting this dreamy Spring Market, which has endless decor and vendors.
The Spring Market
Price: $5 per day
When: Weekends until April 10, 2022
Address: 100 Kellogg Ln., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: Shop for unique items, enjoy treats, and snap some photos at this dreamy Spring Market.
