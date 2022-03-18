Editions

This Colourful Peony Festival Near Toronto Lets You Wander Through Hundreds Of Blooms

It's welcoming visitors back for the first time in 3 years.

One of the most beautiful things about springtime is all the gorgeous flowers that sprout from the ground. If you want to get your flower-fill this season, then this colourful festival near Toronto is the place to go.

The Oshawa Peony Festival is returning to the Oshawa Valley Botanical Gardens on June 11 and 12, 2022, and you can wander through over 300 beautiful blooms. The garden is home to one of the largest modern collections of peonies in North America, and you can explore an array of vibrant colours.

The last time the event offered in-person visits was back in 2019, and this year you'll finally be able to visit the flower-filled festival again.

While the final details are still being planned, you can expect to enjoy music, food, cultural attractions, art and photo contests, and more. There will also be a judged peony show taking place.

The peonies bloom over a six-week period, so even if you miss the festival, you can still see the flowers in all their glory at another time. However, the festival tries to take place during peak bloom.

The event is free to visit, and it's a gorgeous way to spend a spring day.

If you're looking for more beautiful blooms, head to this tulip farm near Toronto, where you can explore 2 million flowers, and even pick some to bring home with you. High Park is also a popular place to see cherry blossoms during the spring, so keep an eye out for bloom updates.

Peony Festival

Price: Free admission

When: June 11 & 12, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 155 Arena St., Oshawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This dreamy peony festival is returning for in-person activities for the first time since 2019, and you can see over 300 blooms.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

