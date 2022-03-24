Toronto's Distillery District Is Turning Into An Open-Air Cinema For An Upcoming Festival
There will also be gourmet tastings, live performances, and more!
Festivals are making a comeback this summer in Toronto, and there's one more that you could add to your bucket list for June.
This year, the 2022 Lavazza IncluCity Festival will be taking place at Toronto's Distillery District for the first time ever.
Put together by the Italian Contemporary Film Festival and the Distillery District, this event will be held from June 27 to July 16 in the summer.
The festival will follow in the footsteps of the drive-in event that took place at Ontario Place last year and will feature an "innovative cinema village."
Get ready to experience some outdoor patios and theatres along the Distillery's Trinity Street, as well as a new theatre space that will have big screens for viewers to watch the movies off of while they sit back and relax on some couches.
Festival-goers will have the chance to catch some "heartwarming" films and experience some live performances, gourmet tastings, visual art exhibits, installations, and some panel discussions.
"Surrounded by authentic Victorian buildings, cobblestone streets, enchanting light canopies, and 75+ local shops, artisans, restaurants and cafes, this new cinematic experience promises to provide the perfect backdrop for this year’s festival," Nadine Singh, Manager of Events & Sponsorship at The Distillery Historic District, said on the ICFF's website.
The ICFF will announce the festival line-up on May 26, but submissions are currently open for international and Canadian short and feature films to be played at the festival.
Ticket sales for their early bird movie packages start on April 20, and sales for single general admission tickets will begin on May 26.
Lavazza IncluCity Festival at the Distillery District
Price: TBA
Address: 9 Trinity St., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: A festival with an open-air theatre at a Toronto landmark, enjoy the summer air at an event that combines the aura of food, live entertainment, and visual art under the stars.