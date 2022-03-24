Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in toronto

Toronto's Distillery District Is Turning Into An Open-Air Cinema For An Upcoming Festival

There will also be gourmet tastings, live performances, and more!

Toronto Editorial Fellow
Layout of theatre planned at the 2022 Lavazza IncluCity Festival.

Layout of theatre planned at the 2022 Lavazza IncluCity Festival.

@distilleryto | Instagram

Festivals are making a comeback this summer in Toronto, and there's one more that you could add to your bucket list for June.

This year, the 2022 Lavazza IncluCity Festival will be taking place at Toronto's Distillery District for the first time ever.

Put together by the Italian Contemporary Film Festival and the Distillery District, this event will be held from June 27 to July 16 in the summer.

The festival will follow in the footsteps of the drive-in event that took place at Ontario Place last year and will feature an "innovative cinema village."

Get ready to experience some outdoor patios and theatres along the Distillery's Trinity Street, as well as a new theatre space that will have big screens for viewers to watch the movies off of while they sit back and relax on some couches.

Festival-goers will have the chance to catch some "heartwarming" films and experience some live performances, gourmet tastings, visual art exhibits, installations, and some panel discussions.

"Surrounded by authentic Victorian buildings, cobblestone streets, enchanting light canopies, and 75+ local shops, artisans, restaurants and cafes, this new cinematic experience promises to provide the perfect backdrop for this year’s festival," Nadine Singh, Manager of Events & Sponsorship at The Distillery Historic District, said on the ICFF's website.

The ICFF will announce the festival line-up on May 26, but submissions are currently open for international and Canadian short and feature films to be played at the festival.

Ticket sales for their early bird movie packages start on April 20, and sales for single general admission tickets will begin on May 26.

Lavazza IncluCity Festival at the Distillery District

Price: TBA

Address: 9 Trinity St., Toronto, ON

Why You Should Go: A festival with an open-air theatre at a Toronto landmark, enjoy the summer air at an event that combines the aura of food, live entertainment, and visual art under the stars.

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...