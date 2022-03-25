TIFF Is Giving Away Free Passes To Their Movies If You're Under 25 & Here's How To Get One
Hot Docs is giving away packages too!
Grab your buckets of popcorn movie lovers, because the Toronto International Film Festival and Hot Docs are partnering up to bless those under the age of 25 with free passes to their screenings and events.
The TIFF Under-25 Free Pass will be valid until January 31, 2023, and according to the press release, it will grant all film lovers the chance to enjoy community events and other benefits all year long.
With this pass, young twenty-somethings will be able to buy early tickets on March 30 to TIFF's Next Wave Film Festival, which runs from April 22 to 24.
And that's not all, here's what else they can get their hands on year-round:
- Early access to screening and event tickets
- Discounted tickets on in-cinema subscription series, concessions, TIFF Shop, year-round tickets at the TIFF Bell Lightbox
- Access the Bell Blue Room Members' Louge
- Invites to special events
- Be able to buy single tickets on Insider's Day for the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
- Get free tickets to hundreds of screenings of TIFF Cinematheque classics
This is great for those who are super into documentaries and non-fiction, where you'll have the chance to immerse yourself in a range of screenings from them throughout the year.
Perks to this membership also includes:
- Free premium access to its streaming platform
- Discounts on packages, tickets, and passes at the Hot Docs Festival that runs from April 28 to May 8
- Invitations to member screenings year-round at the Hot Docs Cinema
- Access to a monthly selection of free documentaries
Eager documentary enthusiasts can sign up for it through their website.
So who's ready to have dive into movies and films all year long?