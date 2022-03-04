TIFF Is Suspending Participation By Film Companies & Outlets Supported By Russia
"TIFF stands against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the declaration of war this signifies."
The Toronto International Film Festival is now barring participation from organizations and outlets that are backed by the Russian state.
TIFF issued a statement on March 3 expressing its stance on the situation in Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion.
"TIFF stands against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the declaration of war this signifies. We hope for a swift return to peace and stability in the region and we extend our support to the people of Ukraine and those within Russia who stand against these attacks," the statement reads.
Since the Toronto-based arts organization recognizes artists' freedom of expression, they will still accept and include films from independent Russian filmmakers at both their international film festival and at the TIFF Bell Lightbox movie theatre.
"TIFF will suspend participation by film organizations and media outlets supported by the Russian state, as well as Russian cultural ambassadors and delegations related to our Festival," the statement said.
On top of that, the organization shared that it will look to magnify the voices of Ukrainian filmmakers, as well as independent Russian filmmakers, who highlight and help those not experiencing the conflict first-hand understand what is currently happening in the countries.
Several other Torontonians have shown their support of Ukraine.
A handful of restaurants throughout the 6ix have voiced their support by setting up donation boxes for Ukrainian charities or contributing a portion (or even all) of their sales to campaigns that directly help Ukraine.
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Ukrainian Consulate in Toronto last week for a rally to show solidarity with Ukraine, and one woman even helped raise over $20,000 to bring teddy bears to displaced Ukrainian children.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military attack on Ukraine on February 24, and Russian troops have been occupying the country since.