This Enchanting Peony Festival Near Toronto Takes You Through A Sea Of Rainbow Blooms
Breathe in the smell of spring. 🌼
You can get lost in a floral wonderland at this enchanting flower festival happening near Toronto this spring. The Oshawa Peony Festival is returning for another year and you can enjoy sweet-smelling gardens and endless natural beauty.
The event takes place in the Oshawa Valley Botanical Gardens from June 10 to 11, 2023. It's in its 19th year and features tons of activities to take part in.
There will be a flower show, opening ceremonies, contests, and more. You can shop from the market and artisan vendor zone and grab a bite to eat from Food Truck Alley.
Children can enjoy free events and you can also listen to live music as you wander around the gardens.
The festival has over 300 varieties of peonies in a multitude of colours and you can spend the day getting lost in these sweet-smelling blooms.
According to the website, the event has been named one of the top 100 festivals in Ontario by Festivals & Events Ontario for ten straight years. Admission is free and there is on-street parking around the site.
If you're looking for more flower festivals to enjoy this spring, you can head to Burlington to enjoy the Sakura Festival on May 13. It features "an afternoon of Japanese music, dance and martial arts demonstrations" and lots of pink blooms.
Or, you can check out the Lilac Festival in Warkworth. The event has a dreamy trail filled with fragrant lilacs and you can get lost in a sea of purple.
Oshawa Peony Festival
Price: Free admission
When: June 10 & 11, 2023, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 155 Arena St., Oshawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy 300 varieties of peonies at this enchanting festival.
