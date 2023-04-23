This Dreamy Ontario Small Town Has A Lilac Festival With A Hidden Trail Of Purple Blooms
Get lost in a sea of purple!
You can breathe in the smell of spring at this stunning small town in Ontario. The tiny village hosts a dreamy lilac festival each May and it will transport you to a purple wonderland.
Warkworth, a little town located about two hours east of Toronto, is bringing back its Lilac Festival from May 27 to 28, 2023. The event features endless fragrant blooms and ton of spring cheer.
The festival takes place along the Millennium Lilac Trail where you'll find tons of "rare and beautiful lilacs of unique varieties." The bushes have been planted along the trail "turning it into a showcase of lilacs for all to delight in."
Last year, the festival unveiled the 'Avalanche' double-white lilac as a tribute to the Queen’s 70th Platinum Jubilee.
Aside from exploring the floral trail, you can enjoy fun activities, shop from variety of vendors, listen to live music, and indulge in tasty dishes.
From mid-May to mid-June, you can take part in guided tours along the Lilac Trail. The bus tours are about an hour long and cost $5 per person. Private tours are offered to groups of six or less and cost $10 per person.
If you're looking for more flower-themed activities in the province this spring, you can check out the Oshawa Peony Festival and enjoy colourful blooms.
Or, head to one of the tulip farms and pick your own bouquet of flowers. A new farm just opened near Niagara and it will transport you to Holland.
Warkworth Lilac Festival
Price: $5 + per tour
When: May 27 & 28, 2023
Address: 40 Main St., Warkworth, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a sea of purple at this dreamy lilac festival.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.