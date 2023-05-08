This Small Town Is The 'Lilac Capital of Ontario' & Has Horse-Drawn Wagons Down A Floral Lane
It's free to visit.
You can step into a world of floral splendour at this charming small town in Ontario. Each spring, the village holds a dreamy lilac festival featuring endless purple blooms.
Franktown, located in Beckwith Township, is known as the "Lilac Capital of Ontario" due to the large amount of these fragrant flowers that you can find scattered throughout the area.
Its annual Lilac Festival is returning on May 27, 2023 and you can celebrate this dreamy spring flower all day long.
The event boasts tons of activities such as a craft market, garage sales, an antique display, and games for children. There will also be food and beverages including a breakfast.
You can enjoy entertainment like a magic show, highland dancing, and live music.
From 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., you can take a horse-drawn wagon ride down Lilac Lane for a magical springtime experience. The wagon rolls along a trail lined sweet-smelling lilac bushes and it's a beautiful way to see these purple blooms.
There is no admission for the festival and the wagon rides are free.
If you're looking for more ways to enjoy lilacs this season you can check out another lilac festival happening in the province. The Warkworth Lilac Festival has guided tours along a floral trail filled with lilacs.
Whether you come for the cute small town vibes for to take in the beauty of Lilac Lane, the "Lilac Capital of Ontario" is worth a visit this spring.
Franktown Lilac Festival
Price: Free
When: May 27, 2023
Address: 152 Church Street, Smiths Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit the "Lilac Capital of Ontario" and take in the beautiful purple blooms.
