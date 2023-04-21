A New Dutch Tulip Field Is Opening Near Toronto & You Can Wander Through 1 Million Blooms
Tickets are on sale now! 🌷
You can take a mini trip to Holland at this dreamy new tulip field opening near Toronto. Boasting endless blooms and colourful views, this stunning floral paradise is worth a visit this spring.
JP Niagara Tulip Experience is opening for the first time in Niagara on April 21, 2023. You can wander through a vibrant field filled with one million tulips in all shapes and sizes.
The farm is owned by two friends — Joseph and Paula. Paula was raised in the Netherlands and both share a passion for these cheerful spring blooms.
Visitors can stroll around the field and pick their own bouquet from the 85 varieties of tulips. You'll be whisked away to Holland as you explore the sea of blooms and breathe in the sweet smell of spring.
There will be several events taking place throughout the season, including professional photographers on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
On May 11 and 18, you can enjoy a date night with Rockway Vineyard. The event includes a bottle of wine, charcuterie box, 20 tulips and professional photos.
Tickets to the field are available online and cost $17.66. This includes ten tulips and additional tulips cost $1 each.
This isn't the only tulip field you can visit in the Niagara area. Tasc Tulip Pick Farm is reopening this spring and boasts millions of bright tulips to explore. You can pick your own bouquet and snap some cute pics at the many photo ops.
If you're looking for a new adventure this season then take a trip to the new JP tulip field.
JP Niagara Tulip Experience
Price: $17.66
When: Opening April 21, 2023
Address: Centre St., North Pelham, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new tulip field will whisk you away to Holland.
