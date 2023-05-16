I Visited The Tulip Festival In Ottawa For The First Time & Forgot I Was In Canada (PHOTOS)
It was definitely worth the crowds.
I recently had the incredible opportunity to visit the renowned Tulip Festival in Ottawa for the very first time.
The festival, which spans various locations in downtown Ottawa and spans several weeks from early to mid-May, showcases a mesmerizing display of tulips that paints the city in a kaleidoscope of vibrant colours.
The experience transported me to a world of vibrant colours and breathtaking beauty, making me momentarily forget that I was in Canada but on a tulip farm in Europe.
The Tulip Festival in Ottawa attracts visitors from near and far, and there is no shortage of flowers to see!
With tulips spread throughout downtown Ottawa, it transforms the city into a floral wonderland. From Parliament Hill to the Rideau Canal, every corner seemed to burst with colour and beauty.
As I immersed myself in the festival, I was captivated not only by the stunning tulips but also by the rich history behind the event.
I learned that the Tulip Festival has a deep-rooted significance, stemming from the Second World War when Dutch Princess Juliana sought refuge in Ottawa with her family to escape the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands.
The thousands of tulip bulbs are a symbol of gratitude from the Princess and the Dutch people, which are sent from the Netherlands every year.
What struck me the most was the palpable sense of community and joy around people at the festival.
Families, friends, and visitors from near and far had come together to celebrate the arrival of spring and bask in the glory of the flowers.
However, as I wandered around, the bustling crowds were eager to capture the perfect Instagram shot with the tulips. I honestly did not expect such a huge turnout.
It proved challenging to find moments of solitude with the flowers, but the lively atmosphere made up for it.
The festival offered an array of food trucks and live music, creating a vibrant and festive ambiance that added to the overall experience.
While Ottawa isn't usually my general stomping ground, I can't help but admit I can see myself returning next summer to enjoy the beauty of its tulip festival. I would recommend a visit to everyone, but especially first-timers.
Make sure to bring a bottle of water (drinks in the area are kind of pricey) and a camera!
Ottawa Tulip Festival
Price: Free
When: Friday, May 12 to Monday, May 22
Address: Preston Street and Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Returning this year, the tulip festival will have new events, including food trucks, walking tours, pop-up shops, live music and movie nights.