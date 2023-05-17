You Can Make Your Own Tulip Bouquet At Nathan Philip Square With Over 10,000 Pastel Blooms
The perfect spring activity this long weekend!
Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square is about to burst into a kaleidoscope of colours as it hosts an exciting event that will ignite your love for spring and flowers.
Get ready to unleash your creativity and craft stunning tulip bouquets amidst a stunning display of over 10,000 pastel blooms.
On Sunday, the square will transform into a floral wonderland, inviting you to pick your own tulips and create personalized bouquets that will bring joy to your home.
"As a small but colourful token of our gratitude for the heroic efforts of the Canadian forces in World War II ... the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Toronto likes to offer you a chance to pick your own tulips here in Toronto," the Kingdom of Netherlands wrote in a release.
"When picking the tulips, think of what you’re grateful for, and we hope you’ll bring this Dutch symbol of spring home with a smile on your face."
Sunday is looking to be a sunny day in the city, with plenty of warmth to enjoy the tulip festival, according to Environment Canada.
Sunday will see a high of 19 degrees, with a clear evening of a low of six degrees.
For those looking to spend time with the tulips for more than a day, there is also a breathtaking tulip farm near Toronto that is open this entire week till Sunday.
The attraction is located in Fenwick, about an hour and a half drive from Toronto, and you can roam through millions of colourful tulips and bring back home a bouquet with you.
For those planning on visiting Nathan Philip Square, there is no limit on the flowers that can be picked for a bouquet, but arriving early might be prudent to avoid huge crowds.
Thank You Toronto Tulip Day 2023
Price: Free
When: 21 May from 12:00 to 3:00 PM
Address: 100 Queen St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stroll through a sea of tulips and pick your own bouquet in the heart of Toronto.