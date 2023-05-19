I Romanticized The City For A Day & Here Are 5 Toronto Spots That Got So Much Cuter
These things to do in Toronto will warm your heart.
Toronto isn't always easy to love, but every now and then, I stumble upon spots in the city that never fail to take my breath away.
The city's bustling streets and fast-paced lifestyle can sometimes overshadow the hidden gems that lie within, and it's easy to forget all the endless opportunities and fun things to do in Toronto.
I recently decided to romanticize Toronto for a day to remind myself of why I fell in love with it and, for all its flaws, that it's an exciting and beautiful city to live in.
Here are five enchanting spots I ended up uncovering that make this city special to me:
Balzac's Coffee Roasters at Distillery District
Nestled in the heart of the Distillery District, Balzac's Coffee Shop instantly won me over with its old-world charm. The aroma of freshly brewed espresso greeted me when I visited the cozy cafe.
The vintage decor, exposed brick walls, and warm lighting created a romantic ambiance that transported me to a bygone era. I felt as though I could spend my entire day here, sipping on a velvety latte and reading a good book.
It's a great spot to catch a beat from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Address: 1 Trinity St., Toronto, ON
Chinatown in the evening
As the sun started its descent, I found myself captivated by the vibrant energy of Toronto's Chinatown.
The air was filled with the mouthwatering scents of traditional cuisine, and colourful lanterns adorned the streets, casting a soft glow. Exploring the bustling markets, I was delighted by the sights and sounds of this cultural hub.
From sampling delectable street food and grabbing a Hong Kong-style milk tea to browsing unique trinkets, Chinatown during sunset offered a delightful experience that made Toronto even cuter.
Address: Spadina St., between College and Dundas.
Queens Quay Boardwalk
A leisurely stroll along the enchanting Queens Quay Boardwalk revealed a serene oasis amidst the busy and urban landscape of Toronto. Even though I was so close to the hustle and bustle of Toronto's corporate world, I felt further away than ever.
The soothing sounds of the lake and the cool breeze rejuvenated my spirit, and I couldn't help but marvel at the breathtaking view of the glistening waters and the majestic Toronto skyline.
The park right beside the boardwalk was full of dogs running around, and it felt like the cherry on top of a really satisfying dessert.
Address: 9 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Allan Gardens Conservatory
Nestled in the heart of downtown Toronto, Allan Gardens is a botanical gem that blooms with natural beauty.
As I stepped into the greenhouse, I was greeted by a vibrant array of exotic plants and flowers. The air was filled with a delicate fragrance, and the sight of colourful blossoms made me feel so calm and happy.
With plenty of benches around the plants, it was nice to be able to hang out and find solace in its tranquillity.
Address: 160 Gerrard St. E, Toronto, ON
Acadia Art & Rare Books - Est 1931
As I stepped into Acadia Art & Rare Books, a sense of wonder and curiosity enveloped me.
This historical treasure, established in 1931, is a sanctuary for art and literature enthusiasts. The shelves were lined with rare books, exquisite artwork, and vintage prints.
But what truly added to the charm of this place was their signature fat cat, a resident feline that roamed the store with an air of sophistication. It was a delightful surprise to witness the playful presence of this furry companion, adding an extra touch of warmth and personality to the experience.
Address: 232 Queen St. E, Toronto, ON
