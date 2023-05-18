A Giant 'Food Theme Park' Is Coming To The GTA & You Can Feast In A 'Foodie Wonderland'
Fest themes include Mac and Cheese, Donuts and more.
Get ready, GTA foodies! A massive food market experience is coming your way and it sounds epic. Street Eats Market is set to host a series of "Eats Theme Park" events that will leave your taste buds in a frenzy.
The flavourful market, taking place in Mississauga this long weekend, is the "world's first food theme park of its kind," according to the organizers, and will feature themes that let you indulge in your favourite foods with something to satisfy every craving.
The market will offer an opportunity to discover new flavours and dig into some unique dishes.
Visitors can look forward to 10 different food fests over the May long weekend, which will all be in one location. The event will also take place in other Ontario locations in the upcoming months in the summer.
An exciting one on the list is the Fried Chicken Fest; you can sample a wide range of crispy, golden chicken creations.
If tacos are your weakness, you won't want to miss the Taco Fest. You can experience the explosion of flavours as you bite into deliciously seasoned meats, fresh toppings, and homemade salsas.
But that's not all – brace yourselves for the Mac and Cheese Fest, where gooey, cheesy goodness takes center stage. Get ready to dig into mouthwatering variations of everyone's favourite comfort food.
You can also indulge your sweet tooth at the Ice Cream Fest, where creamy, dreamy delights are the star of the show. From classic flavours to innovative concoctions, there's an ice cream creation to satisfy every dessert lover.
And that's just the beginning. The Noodle Festival, BBQ Eats Festival, Seafood Festival, Donut Festival, Poutine Festival, and Pizza Festival are all on the horizon, promising delectable delights that will leave you craving for more.
Some of the featured vendors include:
- 6 Spice Rack, Bestia Pizza
- Bim Street Eats
- Boom Chimney
- Brava Pizza
- Briskit Gourmet Slow Cooked Sandwiches
- Capital L
- Cheese Secrets
- Chef Peters Catering
- Eats Manila Street Food
- Fahmee Bakery
- Get Your Own Taters
- Golden Grill
- Hellshire Beach North
- Xtreme Ice Cream
- Shahi Tikka
- Mini Donuts & Co
Mark your calendars and prepare your taste buds for an extraordinary food adventure.
Eats Theme Park
Price: Online tickets are $15, $20 at the door.
Address: 2445 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON
When: May 20 to May 22 from 12 PM to 8 PM
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy a gastronomic extravaganza of all your favourite foods in an upcoming market.