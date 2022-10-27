Chick-fil-A Is Opening A Bunch Of Other Locations In Ontario & Here's Where They'll Be
The fast food chain is expanding!
Chick-fil-A is planning a major Canadian expansion and most of its new locations will be opening up across Ontario.
Six new restaurants are in the works across the province as part of the American fast-food chain's bigger plan to triple its Canadian footprint and open 20 new locations nationwide by 2025.
The chain, made famous by the quality of its chicken and people's love for its variety of dipping sauces, opened its first location in Canada in Toronto back in 2019.
Where is Chick-fil-A in Ontario?
Right now, the chain has six locations open province-wide.
Most of them are in the GTA, with restaurants on Queen and Yonge St. in Toronto, Scarborough Town Centre, and Yorkdale Shopping Centre. There are also locations in Kitchener and Windsor.
Where are Chick-fil-A's new locations in Ontario?
Chick-fil-A confirmed its newest restaurants will be opening up inside Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One, and the Shops at DonMills.
Those three are referred to as "future locations" while the chain said construction is already under at locations in Vaughan and Barrie. Chick-fil-A is also planning to eventually expand over to Ottawa. No specific addresses have been given yet for these locations and it's not clear exactly when any of them will be opening up.
The expansion isn't much of a surprise considering long lineups are basically a guarantee at any of the locations already open, with guests sometimes waiting out the door and down the street from the building at Yonge and Bloor just to get their chicken fix.
Aside from the food, this also means jobs.
Chick-fil-A said approximately 80-120 employees would be hired at each new location and the company is also actively looking for people interested in becoming a franchise owners or operators.