Chick-fil-A Is Opening 20 New Restos In Canada & More Cities Can Enjoy Its Fried Chicken
Love a good chicken sandwich?
Chick-fil-A has announced that they will be opening 20 new locations in Canada by 2025, with a specific focus on two regions.
The American fried chicken chain is one of the top fast food places down south yet to gain a major foothold in Canada. But, it seems like that's about to change.
On October 26, Chick-fil-A confirmed that the new locations will be mainly opening in two Canadian provinces, with all 20 set to open their doors over the next three years.
Is there Chick-fil-A in Canada?
Before this announcement, there were actually just seven Chick-fil-A locations in Canada.
All seven were located in the Greater Toronto Area, with branches in North York, Kitchener, Windsor, Concord, Scarborough and Toronto.
In a press releases, the company confirmed its plans to expand into Ottawa, as well as Alberta.
Future locations can also be expected at several Toronto shopping centres, as well as in Barrie and Vaughan, Ontario.
Is there a Chick-fil-A in Vancouver?
Right now, further locations are yet to be confirmed. That means there are no Chick-fil-A restos coming to Montreal or Vancouver just yet.
However, the brand has said that there are "plans to open seven to ten restaurants per year" in Canada after 2025, so fingers crossed!
What's on the Chick-fil-A Canada menu?
Checking out the Chick-fil-A Canada menu, it seems like they have some of the iconic items the place is known for.
Of course, they have their famous waffle fries available, as well as six chicken sandwiches – both grilled and fried.
You can also get nuggets, strips or a wrap as a main. They also have a plethora of breakfast sandwiches with and without chicken as well as milkshakes and other sweet treats.
It should also be noted that menus can change based on location, so be sure to check your local one out to see exactly what's available to you.
The one big difference between Chick-fil-A Canada and U.S.? The price, with items in Canada being more expensive.
Can you order Chick-fil-A online in Canada?
If you have a Chick-fil-A location near to you, there's a chance it will be on a food delivery app such as DoorDash or Uber Eats.
They also offer take-out, which you can order online.
Chick-fil-A Canada prices
If you're after just a chicken sandwich, prices range from about $6.59 to $9.69.
Getting that with fries and a drink will run you about $11.19 to 14.29, depending on what type of sandwich you get.
A specialty drink like a frosted lemonade will run you about $4.99.
Prices may vary across Canada though, so check your nearest location for exact figures!
While we're on the topic of fast food, McDonald's is bringing back Boo Buckets to Canada, but for a limited time only.
Unfortunately, we can't say the same for their new adult Happy Meals, as there's no news of it coming north of the 49th parallel. Next time, eh?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.