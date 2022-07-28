We Compared Chick-Fil-A In The US Vs. Canada & It's Way Cheaper Down South (PHOTOS)
Narcity has decided to pit Canada and the U.S. together over a very important topic: Chick-fil-A, America's favourite restaurant.
Sarah, who is located in Toronto, tried out the popular restaurant at their Yonge and Bloor location while Maeve visited the Savannah location in Georgia, where the franchise was founded.
Despite the fact that they ordered the exact same items, Sarah paid $28.85 CAD for her meal while Maeve’s meal came in at just $18.53 USD.
Even with currency conversion, Sarah paid about $5 more for her items and the only apparent difference is the fact that she and Maeve live in two different countries.
Here’s everything else they noticed about the difference between Chick-fil-A in Canada and the U.S.
Exterior
The exterior of Chick-fil-A in Savannah, GA. Right: The exterior of Chick-fil-A in Toronto.
US: "For Savannah, the restaurant has a more homey feel with traditional brick which appeared a little friendlier than the Toronto one." — Maeve
Canada: "The Toronto location is very sleek and has a lot of glass which gives it "downtown" vibes." — Sarah
Overall, the exterior played into each location's feel.
Menu
The menu board in the Canadian Chick-Fil-A.
The menus looked exactly the same in both locations — other than the U.S. location having kale in their salad.
That being said, there was a price discrepancy — pretty much everything in Canada was a dollar (or more) more expensive.
Ambiance
The Chick-fil-A in Savannah, GA. Right: The Chick-fil-A in Toronto.
@maevecbrowne | Instagram, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
US: "I opted to order on my phone and go to the walk-up window. The Chick-fil-A by my house is always busy, especially during peak hours. Despite the lunch rush, I received good service and got my food within 10 minutes. My only qualms are the walk-up window is on a mostly unshaded patio and close to the very busy drive-through, so it was a bit loud and sweaty." — Maeve
Canada: "Inside, it was a lot bigger than I expected — very spacious, very airy and with lots of natural light. They had fun wall art installations welcoming people and showcasing the different kinds of sauces they had. Also, the garbage was super fancy — it was sensor controlled. Everything was exceptionally clean which is impressive given that it was during their lunch rush." — Sarah
Service
A sign in a Chick-Fil-A in Canada.
US: "The service at Chick-fil-A is always top tier. The employees are energetic and friendly. I got my order surprisingly quickly, and everything was hot as though it has just come out the fryer." — Maeve
Canada: "The ordering process was very efficient — a person took my name and order while I was standing in line. When I got up to the counter, they asked my name, I paid, and then they handed me a little bag with my straw, receipt and condiments. Then I moved over to the waiting area where someone called my name when the food was ready. In total from the time I entered to the time I got my meal, it all took about nine minutes. While the service was great, it was pretty impersonal, but I'm not mad about that." — Sarah
Classic Chicken Sandwich
The classic chicken sandwich from the U.S. Chick-fil-A. Right: The classic chicken sandwich from the Canadian Chick-fil-A.
@maevecbrowne | Instagram, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
US: "From the outside, everything looked delicious, but once I bit into it I realized they had made a grave error…no pickles. The bun was extra buttery so I let it slide, and the chicken was the star of the show, providing a little bit of moisture — but something was missing." — Maeve
Price: $4.29
Canada: "I found this sandwich to be kind of dry and there was only one and a half rounds of pickle on it. The chicken was good but it definitely could have benefited from more pickles to up the moisture and flavour, because otherwise… it’s just chicken on a bun?" — Sarah
Price: $6.59 CAD
Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
The spicy deluxe chicken sandwich from the U.S. Chick-fil-A. Right: The spicy deluxe chicken sandwich from the Canadian Chick-fil-A.
@maevecbrowne | Instagram, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
US: "This is my favorite thing on the entire menu. The spicy chicken has the perfect level of heat. Biting into it, you immediately feel a kick, but it doesn’t overpower the other elements of the sandwich. The fillet they give you is hearty, and just as juicy as the classic filetls. The lettuce and tomato bring fresh flavors to balance out the heat, and all together with the pepper jack cheese it's the perfect balance of texture and flavor." — Maeve
Price: $5.35
Canada: "This sandwich was absolutely fantastic. It looked and tasted great and was far spicer than I expected, which was a fun surprise. Overall, my definite favourite of all the items we tried!" — Sarah
Price: $7.79 CAD
Waffle Fries
The waffle fries from the U.S. Chick-fil-A. Right: The waffle fries from the Canadian Chick-fil-A.
@maevecbrowne | Instagram, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
US: "I like Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries. While I usually prefer a heartier steak fry, these have almost a fluffy texture. They feel lighter and less greasy than most fast food fries, and have the perfect level of salt. My favorite way to enjoy them is by dipping them into their famous Polynesian sauce, which is sweet, tangy and citrusy. I do think they could fill up the container a bit more, though." — Maeve
Price: $2.19
Canada: "These might be the best fast food fries I’ve ever had. They’re tasty, have a bit of crispiness on the edges but also have softness, so you get the best of both worlds! They’re also the perfect amount of salty without feeling like you’re drowning in sodium." — Sarah
Price: $3.49 CAD
Classic Nuggets
The nuggets from the U.S. Chick-fil-A. Right: The nuggets from the Canadian Chick-fil-A.
@maevecbrowne | Instagram, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
US: "Chick-fil-A nuggets are some of the best in the fast food game. They’re perfectly bite size and have a great balance of crispy and juicy. They’re savory and mouthwatering without being overly greasy or heavy. They pair superbly with the tangy Chick-fil-A signature saucy which has a sweet smokey flavor." — Maeve
Price: $2.75
Canada: "I was surprised at the sight of the chicken nuggets, which I thought looked a little sad, but in my head, I was comparing them to what McDonald’s chicken nuggets look like. However, they tasted great, particularly with the addition of the Polynesian sauce (which I struggled to open for like two minutes) and in my opinion are superior to McD’s." — Sarah
Price: $4.35 CAD
Frosted Lemonade
The frosted lemonade from the U.S. Chick-fil-A. Right: The nuggets from the Canadian Chick-fil-A.
@maevecbrowne | Instagram, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
US: "I think I would prefer a regular lemonade in this scenario. The frosted lemonade is blended with ice cream and is very sweet. The sugar overpowers the acidity you associate with a traditional lemonade. The consistency is thinner than expected, and I think if I am enjoying a drink with an ice cream base, I would prefer it to be thicker like a traditional milkshake." — Maeve
Price: $3.95
Canada: "The frozen lemonade is confusing to me. It tastes more like a Creamsicle than lemonade and is very, very sweet, which is not what I was expecting. In all fairness, I’m not a fan of sweet drinks, so I’d likely pass on this next time." — Sarah
Price: $4.99 CAD
Overall Experience
A bag of food and a drink at a Canadian Chick-fil-A.
US: "I give Chick-fil-A a 9/10. It's a true Southern staple food and holds a lot of nostalgia for me. It is a tried and true fast food experience, and the quality is consistent. I paid $18.53 and ended up with much more than I could manage to finish on my own. I feel like I can rely on them for a quick and easy meal (unless of course, it's a Sunday, the only day of the week they're infamously closed.)" — Maeve
Canada: "I'd give my Chick-fil-A experience a 7/10. The customer service was great, the interior was clean and spacious and the food was pretty good! That being said, I really didn't like the frozen lemonade (I ended up throwing it out) and the classic chicken sandwich was a bit of a letdown. Everything else was delicious! For $28.85, I ended up with enough food for two meals. Still kinda pricey, in my opinion, but it is what it is." — Sarah