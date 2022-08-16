Some Of The Richest People In The World Live In Georgia & They Have One Thing In Common
These billionaires are behind one of America's favorite meals.
Some of the richest people in Georgia all have one thing in common when it comes to the source of their abundant wealth, and it's a connection to one of the country's favorite fast food chicken chains.
Forbes has released their annual World's Billionaires List for 2022, which features the wealthiest people in the world, and, according to Patch, 18 billionaires that made the cut are from Georgia.
Three of those billionaires all have one thing in common: one of America's favorite meals.
Bubba and Dan Cathy and Trudy Cathy White are all a part of the family behind the Chick-fil-A franchise, one of the largest fast food chains in the United States.
According to Business Insider, the fast food chain has a collective net worth of $14.2 billion.
Chick-fil-A was founded in the 1960s in Georgia by S. Truett Cathy, and wealth from the chain's massive success has trickled down to his heirs who are heavily involved in leading their father's business.
The original location, The Dwarf House, is still operating in full swing in College Park, GA.
While S. Truett Cathy died in 2014, his family has continued owning and operating the successful franchise, which has landed them on Forbe's list of richest people in the world.
The list also features billionaires who have made a significant profit from corporations like Home Depot, Spanx, Waffle House, Cox Enterprises, and the Atlanta Falcons.
Despite the recent financial woes caused by inflation, global conflict, and the lasting effects of the pandemic, the billionaires on the list are worth a whopping $12.7 trillion in total.