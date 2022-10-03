Chick-Fil-A Has Ranked As A Top Restaurant For 8 Years & Their Secret Isn’t Their Sauce
Here's what sets them apart from their competition!
When it comes to exceptional service and optimal convenience, hungry customers across the country turn to Georgia-based fast food chain Chick-fil-A to satisfy their cravings.
The restaurant's dedicated and loyal fanbase has landed the chicken chain a spot at the top of the list for the eighth year in a row when it comes to ranking the top restaurants in the country.
According to data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index Study 2021-2022 (ACSI,) Chick-fil-A was one of the few restaurants to remain unaffected by customers' declining interest in fast food.
Data collected by interviewing customers reveals that diners now are opting for traditional sit-down establishments instead. Americans' satisfaction with the fast food experience has declined by 2.6%.
\u201c#ChickfilA continues to lead the industry \u2013 and all restaurants \u2013 for the 8th straight year with a steady score of 83 (out of 100).\n\nDownload our study to see how other fast food and full-service restaurants ranked in customer satisfaction: https://t.co/3udsQk6Ghb\u201d— The ACSI (@The ACSI) 1656621903
Despite this trend, the ASCI revealed that Chick-fil-A "continues to lead the industry," and received a grading of 83/100 points, making it the highest scoring restaurant in the study.
Mcdonald's, on the other hand, ranked the lowest of all fast food joints, scoring only 70 points.
When it comes to the defining factor that sets the chicken chain apart from its competition, theories vary. One aspect, however, that sets Chick-fil-A apart from its competitors is the friendly and consistent service.
"Honestly I don't see much of a difference in the food. But the staff at chick-fil-a are super friendly and they seen to have a good time. Bravo." one Twitter user expressed in response to the chain's high-ranking status in the 2021 study.
\u201cThere is something about Chick-fil-A's customer service. They have hacked this customer care thing. The best. The very BEST.\u201d— Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa az\u1ee5 \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddee (@Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa az\u1ee5 \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddee) 1649435775
"There is something about Chick-fil-A's customer service. They have hacked this customer care thing. The best. The very BEST." another Twitter user chimed in earlier this year.
Enthusiastic patrons are the reason the family behind the chain's empire, the Cathys, are amongst the richest billionaires in the entire state of Georgia.
This is the eighth consecutive year Chick-fil-A has earned a top-ranking spot on ACSI's list of top restaurants in the country.