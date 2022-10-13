Chick-fil-A Was Proven To Have The Slowest Drive Thru & The Reason Why Might Not Upset You
Most people think it's worth the wait.
Chick-fil-A is a fan favorite in its home state of Georgia and has ranked as one of the top restaurants in the country for eight consecutive years straight. However, according to QSR Magazine, the Atlanta-based franchise was also found to have the slowest drive-thru service out of all the fast-food chains.
The average "speed of service" time for Chick-fil-A is 325.47 seconds, with the fastest restaurant being Taco Bell, where the approximate time is 221.99 seconds.
However, the long wait time doesn't mean that customers leave unhappy. The chicken chain's timeliness has still earned it a high customer satisfaction rate, and restaurant fans have decided their signature menu items are worth the wait.
Chick-fil-A has gained a reputation for having some of the best customer service in all of the fast-food world. This and their signature menu items, like their lemonades and original chicken sandwiches, have earned them a cult-like following.
TikTok videos simulating the restaurant's drive-thru have become a trend. Content creators are sharing viral videos demonstrating just how "committed" the chain's employees are.
One video posted this week shows an employee in Dallas, TX sprinting back and forth in line, presumably taking orders.
@deneejames
Lol where does Chick Fil A find these employees! Lol it’s the commitment for me! 😂#fyp #FlexEveryAngle #chickfilaemployee #dallastx #PrimeDayDreamDeals #chickfila
Another popular video with 7.3 million views shows a man pretending to be an employee and running alongside the car while continuing to take an order on an iPad as a woman "pulls forward" in line, even taking the time to scan her rewards QR code at the end.
@the.kelly.fam
Chick-fil-A be doing the most 🤣 #chickfila #chickfilaemployee #chickfilaislife #thekellyfam
According to the previously mentioned study, the reasoning behind the slower service boils down to the chain's popularity and the number of cars ahead of customers in line.
Patrons have to wait in longer lines, not because of a lack of quality in service, but because of how many people line up around the block to enjoy Chick-fil-A classics.
See Level HX's Annual Drive-Thru Study also found that the company ranks #1 in order accuracy, so hungry customers can optimistic that they will actually receive everything they ordered.
The data is clear that because of the franchise's reliability, Chick-fil-A lovers are dedicated to getting a fast-food fix, even if it means waiting a little bit longer.