A TikToker Tried Using McDonald's AI For His Drive-Thru Order & It Was A Total Disaster
Have you ever tried ordering food through artificial intelligence in a drive-thru?
A TikToker posted his experience with using AI in a McDonald’s drive-thru and the system hilariously failed both times to get the orders right, although it doesn't deserve all the blame.
In the first video, TikTok user @that_usa_guy tries to order ice cream, but the machine decides to add an unexpected topping to the order.
“You added bacon to my ice cream. I don’t want bacon,” the user, who goes by Dal, says in the video.
The system then adjusts the order to three ice cream cones, when Dal only wanted two.
He tries again before a McDonald’s employee takes over and correctly takes the order.
@that_usa_guy
FAIL: The new AI ordering system at McDonald's #mcdonalds #AI #artificialintelligence @McDonald’s Corporate
With over 271,000 views, viewers are pointing out that Dal isn’t clear enough when he places the order.
"Dude you were making it so complicated 😂," one comment reads.
"Was more frustrated by the user than the robot. Speak clearer commands next time," another person says.
"'What can I get for you?' 'nothing'” also him: 'where’s my order?'“ another viewer writes.
"This is like my 90 yo grandpa trying to talk to Alexa 😳😳😳," another persons adds.
Others are saying an employee should’ve jumped in sooner to help Dal out.
"Someone should’ve jumped in way before they did but employees wear headsets to jump in when it screws up," one person notes.
Some TikTokers are also saying this is what happens when you replace employees with technology.
"This is what it will be if they get rid of employees 😂😂😂," a person says.
"Anything not to have to pay people to do the work 🙄," another TikTok user writes.
Even though a wrong order would sway some people to not go through the drive-thru again, Dal uploaded a second video showing he did try again and it didn't go better the second time around.
This time Dal wants a Mountain Dew added to his order, but the AI technology keeps tacking on a medium Coke.
TikTokers jumped in to point out that McDonald's doesn't offer the drinks he's trying to order.
"Who the heck thinks you can get mt dew or Pepsi at McDonald's?" one comment reads.
"There’s a menu with the drink choices. It probably defaults to coke if someone says they want a martini or something that’s obviously not on there," another one states.
Once again an employee had to jump in to correct the order.
Next time you're headed to McDonald's, it may be faster to just go inside to get your order.
That, or don't make it too complicated!
