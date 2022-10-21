A McDonald's Worker Admitted To Claiming Customers' Unused Points & TikTok Is Divided
Some want her to get fired!
TikTok users have been known to post menu hacks when ordering fast food, but one McDonald's worker has sparked some major feelings after revealing that she collects points whenever customers turn them down.
TikTok user @boujieeja works at McDonald's and posted a video showing how she uses customers' orders to gain points (and perks) on her own account.
"Cause why would i pay for sumn if i work here 😐," she captioned the video, which has now reached over 2.4 million videos.
The text over the video says "me when I successfully use y'all orders to gain points."
@boujieeja
cause why would i pay for sumn if i work here 😐 #fyp #foryou #mcdonalds #mcdonaldstok #greenscreen
The video is stirring up a lot of reaction with over 3,000 comments.
Some people are chiming in saying they don't see anything wrong with what she's doing.
"Im laughing cause we been doing this for years 😂😂😂," one person wrote.
"I don't get why so many people are mad it’s free points 💀💀💀 if the people didn’t claim them she did 🥱," another comment reads.
"Get it girl, they don't pay enough 😂," another person said.
However, others are not willing to look the other way and are even calling for her to get fired.
"Start looking for another job I’ll report you tomorrow morning follow for an update tomorrow 😁," one TikTok viewer says.
"When I worked there, I had a co-worker get fired for that," another person notes.
"This is actually illegal 💀," a comment reads.
However, comments like these haven't phased the TikTok creator and she's firing back!
"if I do get fired i mean ok cause i'm tired of being in the back window anyways, it’s brick 😐," she says in the comments section.
She's even gone so far as to post three follow-up videos to prove she still works there.
In the second video she shows the time and date stamp just in case followers don't believe her.
@boujieeja
Replying to @igbirds215 unfortunately 😒 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #mcdonalds #mcdonaldstok #mass #funny #viral
Based on the hundreds of comments TikTokers are more for than against what @boujieeja is doing.
"Literally everybody I know that worked at a fast food place did this," one person says.
"Honestly, props to you tbh, especially those who don’t use it. Rack them points up dawg," another TikTok user adds.
"I’m a manager at McDonald’s everyone does this…..," yet another comment reads.
So next time you go to McDonald's don't forget to grab those points. Otherwise the workers might take them!
However, it looks like there are rules when it comes to sharing McDonald's points. On its website the fast food chain says your "McDonald's Rewards points are yours alone" and "once you have your food it’s up to you if you want to share!"
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.