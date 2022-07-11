A Chef On TikTok Turned A McDonald's Happy Meal Into 'Gourmet' Pasta & Seriously WTF
Nuggets + 🍟 + apple pie = pasta?
A top chef recently showed TikTok how to remix a McDonald's Happy Meal into a gourmet dish, but the result seems to only be making the internet angry and a little grossed out.
The video shows top chef Amy Brandwein making pasta out of fries, chicken nuggets and a few apple pies, and honestly, we have to wonder why she'd ruin a perfectly good Happy Meal.
TikTok creator Danny Kim posted the video with Brandwein in May and it's blown up ever since, with more than 1.5 million views and thousands of comments from people expressing one sentiment: WTF?
In the clip, Brandwein throws the fries, nuggets and pies into a blender, then turns them into filling for her tortellini pasta. She also makes a sauce out of the sweet-and-sour dip, though she uses several extra ingredients along the way.
The result certainly looks like food at the end of the video, but the internet was not lovin' it.
“She lost me when she mixed the apple pie with the chicken nuggets,” wrote one top commenter on TikTok.
Others were shocked to see that she gave it the full gourmet treatment by serving only a few tiny pieces of the pasta on a large plate.
"Bro, all that food turned into 3 pieces of pasta," one wrote.
"Hard pass," wrote another critic on Instagram. "Let's go back to (McD's and) get a McChicken."
The video is just one of several on Danny Kim's account, and he's asked many other chefs to remix fast food for gourmet purposes — though they don't all turn out like this Happy Meal pasta.
We obviously haven't tried this particular dish — and honestly, we never will — but Brandwein definitely knows what she's doing with pasta.
Not only is it her specialty, but it's earned her five nominations for best chef in America from the James Beard Foundation, a prestigious culinary organization.
So if you're ever in Washington, D.C. and you're looking for some incredible pasta, hit her up at Centrolina or Piccolina.
Just... maybe don't ask for the Happy Meal special.