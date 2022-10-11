The Fastest Drive-Thrus In The US Were Ranked & McDonald's Didn't Even Make The Top 3
Their order accuracy could also use some work 🍔 🍟
Whether you’re hungry or running on a tight schedule, every minute counts when you’re going through a drive-thru at McDonald's, Burger King or whatever fast-food joint is on the way.
The 22nd annual Drive-Thru Study from QSR and Intouch Insights evaluated 1,500 orders at some of the largest fast-food restaurants in the U.S., and it's clear from the results that some of these fast-food joints are faster than others.
For speed, the study looked at the total time customers spent in the drive-thru, from the moment they entered to the time they exited.
KFC came out on top with its speedy drive-thru service at 302.6 seconds or about 5 minutes on average.
Taco Bell wasn’t far behind with 317.7 seconds (5 minutes and 30 seconds) and Hardee’s at 322.6 seconds (slightly over 5 and a half minutes).
Burger King came in seventh at 362.7 seconds (about 6 minutes) and McDonald’s took the eighth spot at 410.6 seconds (nearly 7 minutes).
If you’re heading to a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru it looks like you’ll be waiting the longest amount of time for your order at 8 and a half minutes, according to the study.
While Chick-Fil-A may be the slowest drive-thru, the study does show that the fast-food joint had the most average cars in line.
But fast doesn't help you if the order is wrong, and the study looked at that issue, too. The study asked customers if their orders were correct, including when they had special requests.
McDonald’s and Arby’s tied for the first spot with the highest order accuracy at 89%. Wendy's came in last here at 79%.
Within all the fast-food restaurants that took part in the study, the most common item that got screwed up was a drink, the study found.
The quality of the food is another important element of any food-related order because no one wants a soggy burger!
This is where Chick-Fil-A and Taco Bell shone, tying for the top spot. Chick-Fil-A also tied with Carl's Jr. for the top spot for customer satisfaction at 95%.
So, keep all that in mind the next time you're craving a drive-thru lunch!
