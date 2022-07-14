NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Life Changing Chick-fil-A Secret Menu Hacks You Didn’t Know You Needed Until Now

These hacks will change the way you order! 🐔

Georgia Staff Writer
A Chick-fil-A employee holding a waffle fry. Right: A 'secret' sandwich you can make yourself.

@chickfila | Instagram, grubspot | TikTok

Chick-fil-A, a fast food chicken franchise based out of Georgia, has continuously ranked as one of the best restaurant chains in the country for several consecutive years.

Whether it's their quick and friendly service or top-secret chicken recipe, Chick-fil-A has become a favorite among Americans from coast to coast.

Most of us are familiar with their well-known offerings, like the iconic classic chicken sandwich.

But recently, viral TikToks have highlighted new, creative ways to enjoy the chain, and revealed secret menu items you didn't know you needed until now.

One content creator (@feast24seven) shared a video last year that has amassed 4.7 million views.

In the clip, a person places the signature Chick-fil-A waffle fries in an empty bowl, adds a spoon of macaroni and cheese, and tops it with chicken nuggets and two kinds of sauce before shaking the bowl to mix it up.

The comments were polarizing, with some viewers eager to try the hack themselves, and others voicing their preferences, stating "i don’t even let my food touch..."

Another viral TikTok with 5.3 million plays, posted by @grubspot this June, shows the customer shaking a chicken filet in a bag with the sweet and spicy Sriracha sauce to coat it before adding it back to the sandwich.

To top it off, they added a scoop of macaroni and cheese before reassembling the pieces of bread.


Another TikToker named Abby, who goes by the user name @galpractical, shared her favorite summertime hack in a video with over 1000 comments.

In the clip posted in May, she reveals that while the Chick-fil-A menu offers frosted lemonades, some locations will frost other beverages by adding ice cream and blending it.

"Frosted lemonade and diet lemonade are on the menu but you can frost any drink. Frosted Coke, frosted Dr. Pepper, frosted Diet Coke, frosted root beer...any drink on their menu they'll add ice cream and serve it up like a milkshake."

