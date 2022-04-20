I Tried Wendy's New Breakfast Menu & It's Better Than Any Other Chain's In Canada (PHOTOS)
I said what I said. 🍳
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Coffee and a breakfast sandwich are my perfect way to start the day, so when I was invited to try out Wendy's new breakfast menu I was super excited.
The new menu is officially launching all across Canada on May 2 and the popular restaurant chain has even hired 1,500 new employees who will rise bright and early to get those sandys and beverages ready for your morning fix.
There are four new sandwiches, a new coffee and iced coffee, and some seasoned fries that are the morning carb I never knew I needed.
So, without further ado, here are my honest opinions on the new breakfast menu that'll be available in the coming weeks.
A Wendy's sign that says "see you earlier," a coffee, and a Wendy's Canada breakfast tasting package.Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
First things first: the coffee. I'm a big fan of McDonald's hot coffee and Starbucks cold brew, but Wendy's new blend that was custom made just for Canadians is my new favourite.
It's a medium blend that has a subtle fruitiness and has a nice depth of flavour, but without the bitterness you get from some of the darker roasts.
I will definitely be hitting up a Wendy's for a large coffee before my next road trip.
Next up was the Breakfast Baconator, which was one of my favourites but also truly a beast of a breakfast sandwich.
It's rich, warm, ooey and gooey and feels like something you might get at a fancy brunch.
It's made with a freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg, six strips of bacon that were perfectly cooked, a sausage patty, two slices of cheese and it was all smothered with Swiss cheese hollandaise sauce that I seriously wish I could buy in a jar.
I'm a big fan of eggs benedict, so the cheesy hollandaise was a huge winner for me and it gave a delicious richness to everything it touched.
While I definitely loved this, I will say that it's one of those things that might put you into a little food coma!
A Breakfast Baconator.Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
My other favourite menu item was the sausage, egg and cheese biscuit. I'm definitely more of a savoury than a sweet person and the crumbly, fluffy buttermilk biscuit truly slapped for me.
It's a little salty — in a good way — and it's something I could see myself picking up as a treat. Next time I might try it with a little hot sauce!
A sausage, egg and cheese biscuit.Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
Following that was the classic breakfast sandwich: egg, smoked bacon, and melted cheese all served on a warm buttered breakfast roll. This was a great sandwich, but to be honest, it's similar to a lot of the other ones out there!
I do appreciate the fact that everything is freshly cooked, though. You can really tell the egg and bacon are right off the grill, which sets it apart from its competitors.
An egg, smoked bacon, and cheese sandwich.Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
The final breakfast sandwich was the sausage, egg and Swiss croissant, which was delicious and soft. The croissant itself is made with 125 layers of dough and butter to get that wonderful texture and it was paired with warm Swiss cheese sauce.
Overall, absolutely delicious, and not as heavy or as buttery as the Baconator if you're looking for something that won't make you pass out!
A croissant with sausage, egg and cheese. Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
Perhaps the only thing on the menu I didn't like was the frostyccino, but that's probably because I don't like milky drinks or sweet drinks and this was a combination of both of those things.
It's cold brew that gets flavoured with chocolate or vanilla Frosty flavour, and while it wasn't for me, everyone else around me finished there's off!
To me, it honestly tasted like the time I ordered a "Wayne Gretzky" from Tim Hortons, which is a coffee with nine creams and nine sugars.
And lastly, the seasoned potatoes. Given that I knew I had four sandwiches to try, I told myself I was only going to try a few of the potatoes, but during the course of my tasting, I ended up finishing the whole thing.
They're soft, crispy, well seasoned and truly delicious. Way better than a hash brown, in my opinion.
So would I recommend you try the Wendy's breakfast menu when it launches on May 2? Absolutely!