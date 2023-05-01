Wendy's Dropped A New Breakfast Sandwich & It's Better Than Anything At McDonald's
A new iced coffee is also being added to the menu!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Wendy's has introduced new breakfast menu items at locations across Canada and I tried them both to see if they're any good.
One of the new Wendy's breakfast items — the Egg BLT sandwich — is so good that it's better than the breakfast sandwiches available at McDonald's, in my opinion!
These new additions to the menu are being added to the lineup in celebration of the one-year anniversary of Wendy's breakfast being available in Canada.
The fast food chain already offers items like the Breakfast Baconator, Classic Sausage or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich, Sausage Biscuit, Seasoned Potatoes, French Toast Sticks and more as part of the breakfast menu.
All of those Wendy's breakfast foods will be joined by the new limited edition Egg BLT sandwich that's served on a croissant.
When it comes to drinks, the menu already has vanilla and chocolate Frosty-ccinos, hot coffee and cold brew coffee that you can order to start the day.
The new Wendy's Iced Coffee is now being added to the breakfast lineup as a sweeter coffee option.
So, without further ado, let's get into how these two new Wendy's breakfast menu items taste.
Wendy's Egg BLT
Wendy's Egg BLT breakfast sandwich.
The new Egg BLT sandwich at Wendy's is made with a fresh-cracked egg, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce and a slice of cheese that's topped with mayonnaise and served on a butter croissant.
Before taking a bite of this breakfast sandwich, it is impressive because it's actually pretty good-looking with the flaky croissant and all the layers of egg, bacon, cheese and veggies.
Then, on the first bite, the Egg BLT is so fresh and so bright.
It's weird that food can be bright but that's really the only way it can be described!
There's a nice crunch from the bacon and the lettuce along with a bit of juiciness from the tomato and the mayo.
Also, the egg on this Wendy's breakfast sandwich doesn't taste fake and rubbery like it often does on McDonald's sandwiches, so that was a huge plus for me.
I typically don't like breakfast sandwiches — maybe because I've been turned off by McDonald's — but I literally could not stop eating the Egg BLT.
While I'm pretty much obsessed with this sandwich now, if I had to give it a knock I'd say that a little more bacon would have been even better.
But that might be due to the fact that I didn't have bacon for the first 20 years of my life, so do with that what you will.
Wendy's Iced Coffee
Wendy's Iced Coffee.
Along with the coffees and Frosty-ccinos that have already been on the menu, Wendy's is now serving Iced Coffee any time of the day.
It's a slow-steeped coffee that's blended with cane syrup and cream and then served over ice.
For me, this new Wendy's Iced Coffee is good but not really out of this world which is what I expected.
It isn't as sweet as I thought it would be given it's made with cane syrup and cream but that's probably a good thing since I ordered a medium without realizing how big that is.
There is a good balance between the bold coffee flavour and the sweetness from the syrup and cream.
Also, there is a little bit of a nutty flavour that's intriguing and makes me want to take another sip.
While this Wendy's Iced Coffee won't have me giving up my go-to iced coffee from Starbucks, it's a pretty good option to have!
Lisa Belmonte with the Wendy's Egg BLT and Iced Coffee.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
If you don't want to take my word for it and want to try the new menu items for yourself, Wendy's breakfast hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. every morning in Canada.