I Compared Wendy's New Breakfast Sandwich To McDonald's & Tim's & There's A Clear Winner
Don't sleep on it.
I'm a big fan of Wendy's coffee, so when I found out the brand had dropped two new breakfast sandwiches, I hopped on over to my nearest restaurant to give them a whirl.
Wendy's launched their breakfast menu last year, and in my opinion, it's one of the best (if not the best) in Canada out of the fast food options so I was super excited to give the new English Muffin Sandwiches a try.
As well, they also revealed that their Homestyle French Toast Sticks are now available all day long instead of just during breakfast hours, and since I've never had them before, I figured it was the ideal chance to try out the sweet treat.
Here's how I got on with the items from Wendy's and how the sammy compares to the McDonald's Sausage 'N Egg McMuffin and the Tim Hortons Sausage Breakfast Sandwich.
Wendy's English Muffin Sandwiches
Sarah holding the new Wendy's English Muffin Sandwich with sausage.
I stopped at the Wendy's on St. Clair near Runnymede in Toronto for this taste test and ordered the new breakfast sandwiches, both of which have egg, cheese, an English muffin and either bacon or sausage.
The bacon sandwich is delicious and doesn't have that heavy, greasy taste that you sometimes get with breakfast options. Like, if I was hungover, this is not the sandwich I want — this is a sandwich that you can enjoy and that won't make you feel heavy or tired afterwards, so it's ideal to eat before a road trip. The bacon is smokey and crisp and adds some nice texture to everything, the cheese is ooey-gooey and the egg tastes like it's freshly cooked.
The sausage sandwich is also delicious, but a little heavier, so if you're feeling hungry, this is the one to go for. The patty is super flavourful and has a bit more "wetness" than the bacon offering, which I know doesn't sound ideal, but trust me, it is.
For the sausage sandwich, I added a bit of Frank's hot sauce which brightened everything up and the vinegar helped to cut through some of the richer flavours in a pleasant way. That being said, all of the textures in the sandwich were pretty one note and lacked the additional crunch that the bacon brought to the first sammy.
I think the real move here would be to order the muffin with both proteins, but that might lead you into food coma territory.
Overall, I thoroughly enjoyed both and would 100% order them again — tbd though which one I'd pick up as it'd depend on my hunger level!
Price: $4.29 for each
McDonald's Sausage 'N Egg McMuffin
A tried and true classic, I do quite like the McDonald's Sausage 'N Egg McMuffin, and while I'd 100% order one and demolish it, I'm giving the Wendy's Sausage English Muffin Sandwich the win.
I find that the cheese on the McDonald's item doesn't melt as nicely as the cheese on the Wendy's sandwich does and very much tastes like processed cheese. I'm not mad at it, I just think the cheese in Wendy's sandwiches tastes a little more luxe!
That being said, if I was hungover, this is the greasy beast that I'd be craving and I'd absolutely get one delivered on UberEats along with a giant Diet Coke.
Price: $4.79
Tim Hortons Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Tim's has a wide variety of ways you can order a breakfast sandwich, but I find whenever I order a Sausage Breakfast Sandwich on an English muffin, the muffin is either burnt or barely warm.
As well, the sausage patty seems much thinner than the other two options, so I find it's not nearly as filling and overall is just an unsatisfying experience in general.
If I am at Tim's, I'd much rather take my chances and order an everything bagel with herb and garlic cream cheese rather than a breakfast sandwich and take my chances on whether or not I'm getting a giant glob of cream cheese or barely any.
Price: $4.49
Wendy's Homestyle French Toast Sticks
Sarah holding the Homestyle French Toast Sticks that are now available all day.
Ok so I know this taste test is about breakfast sandwiches, but I had the opportunity to try the Wendy's Homestyle French Toast Sticks and I ran with it.
Y'all, this sh*t is so damn good — I don't even like sweets or French toast and I'd order this decadent treat again.
The baton sticks of French toast have a nice crispness-to-chewiness ratio and are delightfully sweet on their own, but the real move is to give them a dip in the syrup it comes with and squeeze a little hot sauce on it for a sweet-spicy combo.
It genuinely tastes like something you'd pay $15 for at a fancy brunch, but this comes at a fraction of the cost.
Price: $5.99
If you're interested in trying out the new Wendy's offering, if you download the store's app, you can currently get in on a buy one English Muffin Sandwich, get one for $1 from now until November 12.
As well, you can also get a small hot coffee for $1 until December 25, and if you haven't tried their coffee before, I highly recommend you give it a chance.
I've tried coffee from Tim Hortons, McDonald's, Starbucks and Second Cup, and Wendy's is by far my favourite of all the brews out there at fast food chains. In fact, when Wendy's launched their breakfast menu last year, they actually made a coffee just for Canadians.
So there you have it — next time I'm looking to grab some quick brekkie, I'll be picking up a Wendy's coffee with a Sausage English Muffin Sandwich!
Just keep in mind that certain breakfast items are only available in the morning, unlike the French Toast sticks, which are available all day and likely would make for a delicious dessert. Yum!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.