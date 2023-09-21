I Tasted Diet Coke From Every Can, Bottle & Fountain Drink & There's One Clear Winner (PHOTOS)
It's the ultimate Diet Coke taste test!
Hello, my name is Sarah, and I'm obsessed with Diet Coke. Some people have similar feelings about water but if you're obsessed with Diet Coke like I am, you know it's a beverage superior to all others.
For the uninitiated, let me explain.
Diet Coke is not just a drink — it is mana from heaven and if my body didn't physically require me to consume water, I would drink it all the time, at every meal, and likely bathe in it if that was somehow feasible. It's bubbly and delicious and something about the artificiality of the taste makes me feel like everything in the world is going to be okay.
Hungover? An icy cold Diet Coke will fix you right up. Going on a road trip? Add a few cans to the cooler. Listening to Taylor Swift and crying? Add a Diet Coke to that and you've got yourself a pretty good Friday night.
As for why Diet Coke is superior to Coca-Cola, it all comes down to the sweetening agent. Coca-Cola uses natural sugar to achieve its taste whereas Diet Coke uses the chemical sweetener aspartame.
While there have been reports that aspartame might not be good for you, my argument to that is that I do plenty of bad sh*t to my body and this one feels relatively low-risk in comparison to some of the other choices I could be making.
Now that we've established why Diet Coke is the tears of cherubs, there's an important choice you have to make when selecting your drink: can, glass, plastic, or fountain.
While there is no wrong vehicle in terms of getting your Diet Coke fix, the delivery method does affect the taste, so I'll be ranking all the options from worst to best.
Buckle up, folks.
2-litre bottle
A 2 litre bottle of Diet Coke.
While this giant bottle feels nostalgic and often is the best bang for your buck, I firmly believe the drinking experience from a 2-litre plastic bottle is inferior to other methods.
When you open the bottle, it doesn't have the same crisp fizz that you get from a can, and the act of pouring it into a cup with ice seems to deflate the carbonation even more. If you're drinking straight from the bottle it's a bit better, but logistically, that's pretty hard to achieve without spilling all over yourself.
As well, since this is more of a multi-use beverage rather than a single serving, it of course starts to go flat after a few days. Overall, I find the lack of carbonation influences the flavour and it tastes less zingy and delicious, in my opinion.
Mini can
A mini can of Diet Coke.
A mini can of Diet Coke is a tease and I resent it. While it does give you a pretty good drinking experience in terms of having a satisfying fizz and the sharp taste I crave, by the time you've had those first few gulps there's hardly any left.
If someone offered me a can of this I wouldn't say no (it is, after all, still Diet Coke) but if I'm out shopping, it'd be one of the Diet Coke products I'm least likely to pick up.
Plastic bottle
A plastic bottle of Diet Coke.
Much like the 2-litre plastic bottle, I find the taste of Diet Coke from a smaller plastic bottle to be a little more subdued than when it comes from aluminum or glass.
I'm not necessarily mad at this option; in fact, this is usually the product I pick up when I'm out due to the fact that I can drink from it, put the lid back on, and throw it in my purse.
To me, it just doesn't have that super fresh "crickle-crackle" taste, but for the sake of convenience, I'm down with it and it gets the job done.
Glass bottle
A glass bottle of Coca-Cola.
Before you come for me, let me say that I am well aware that this isn't a Diet Coke. I went to four grocery stores and two convenience stores and could only find traditional Coca-Cola in a bottle, so I'll be rating this one based on drinking experience rather than taste.
Drinking out of the glass bottle certainly feels nostalgic and somehow fancy, but unless you have a straw, it's not a great option.
While the drink is fizzy enough when you pop the cap, you can't chug from it like you can with plastic or aluminum due to the rigidity of the glass, and if you can't chug, then what's the point?
Fountain drink
A McDonald's cup of Diet Coke.
I used to work at McDonald's as a teenager and I believe my love of Diet Coke may have stemmed from the fact that you get unlimited drinks during your shift.
Fountain drinks are a different beast entirely than products you can buy at the store due to the fact that it's mixing soda water and syrup together as it gets poured.
I'm about to say something that's going to sound unhinged but bear with me: fountain Diet Coke tastes rounder than other Diet Cokes. What I mean by that is that it has a fuller taste and I feel like you can taste different notes of sweetness in it in comparison to the other stuff.
The taste of fountain Diet Coke is better than the rest, but it sometimes can be a little flat, which does detract from the overall flavour.
Regular-sized can
And finally, we have the queen of Diet Cokes: the 355-millilitre can.
She's always sharp, she's always crisp and it's the perfect amount of beverage per serving. Unlike the plastic bottles and fountain drinks, the can offers all the carbonation I could possibly want and the flavour is on point.
While fountain soda perhaps has a slightly better taste, I'm giving the edge to the can for one reason: I can stock it in my fridge and don't have to go to a restaurant to get it.
Diet Coke makes me feel better, so having it easily accessible is key, and for all of these reasons, I will always choose the can.
Thanks for coming on this ride with me, folks. Now I'm off to enjoy a Diet Coke!