I Got The Scoop On Dairy Queen's Fall Blizzards & 1 Of Them Is Simply Too Powerful (PHOTOS)
Here's what I'd definitely order again.
While some may argue that ice cream is a quintessential summer treat, I firmly believe that a bit of a cool breeze makes a cold treat even tastier.
For the upcoming autumn season, Dairy Queen Canada has released their fall offering of Blizzards, and as a lover of the product, I felt it was my duty to give you my honest opinion of the six items on the DQ menu.
I'll be ranking each Blizzard out of 10, but it's important to note that I genuinely enjoyed every single one of them and would absolutely eat each of them again if they were placed in front of me. That being said, I did like some of them more than others which is the only reason why I'm knocking a few points off a few of them.
So, I headed out to my local Dairy Queen down the road, took a Lactaid, said a prayer to the dairy gods on behalf of my gastrointestinal health, and got started on taste-testing all of DQ's fall Blizzards.
Pumpkin Pie Blizzard
Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.
Of all the treats I tasted, the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard was probably my least favourite, but that's not to say it wasn't tasty.
According to Dairy Queen, it's a vanilla soft serve mixed with real pieces of pumpkin pie and topped with some whipped cream and nutmeg.
On a personal level, I don't really like pumpkin pie, so it's perhaps not a surprise that this came in last place for me, but I did enjoy the warm spice flavour paired with the vanilla ice cream. The pieces of pie add some interesting texture to the bite, but overall, it's not the one for me!
7/10
Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard
Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard.
I had high hopes for the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard as it sounds like a flavour combo I'd be into, but it fell short of my expectations.
According to Dairy Queen, it's made with their soft serve and blended up with Oreo bits, rich cocoa fudge and a bit of whipped topping.
I love chocolate, so I thought this would be one of my favourites, but honestly, it just tasted like plain vanilla ice cream with a pleasantly gritty, crunchy texture.
Again, I'm not mad at this Blizzard, but the rest just have so much more going on with them that I have to give Oreo Hot Cocoa my second-lowest rating. I just wanted something a little more standout than a fun texture!
7.5/10
Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard
Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard.
I enjoyed this treat more than I anticipated I would. I'm generally not a fan of fruit and chocolate mixed together, but the balance of this was just right.
"Sweet strawberry topping and rich choco chunks combine with our world-famous soft serve to help you stay in a vacation state of mind well past when the temperature starts to drop," says DQ of the concoction.
The richness of the chocolate does indeed make a nice pairing with the sweet and tart berries, and it tastes like the end of summer in a delicious vanilla vehicle.
7.8/10
REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard
REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard.
I was so excited about this treat that I started eating it before my partner got a clear shot of it, hence why it has a few bites out of it in the picture.
I absolutely love peanut butter and chocolate and this sweet treat mixes both of those things along with graham pie crust and soft serve together to create a yummy concoction that I couldn't put down.
The chunks of Reese's are a fun surprise every few bites and honestly, there's just no way to go wrong with this flavour combo. If I had any critique it would be that the Blizzard could do with a bit more Reese's in it, but quite frankly, there could never be enough, so that might be an empty criticism on my part.
8/10
Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard
Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard.
This Blizzard is decadent. It's made with "creamy cheesecake pieces and fudge-covered salty caramel pieces" along with vanilla soft serve, and getting a bite of all three things together is a sensory delight.
The cheesecake is delicious and just a touch savoury which pairs wonderfully with the chewy salty-sweet of the chocolate and caramel. Having the caramel ooze out into everything else is just so, so good and this treat did not last for long in my freezer as me and my partner kept going back for a bite every time we passed through the kitchen.
While there is one Blizzard I'm going to rank higher than this, I do believe this would be the one I'd reorder again.
10/10
Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard
Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard.
I've sat here trying to think of how to explain the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard and keep coming up with blanks, because it's a lot, in the best kind of way.
For anyone who saw the film Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, eating this Blizzard is akin to how you might've felt when you left the theatre after seeing that movie — delighted, confused, a little scared but also somehow elated.
The limited-time offering has chunks of Snickerdoodle cookie dough along with cinnamon sugar flavour and it kind of tastes like the milk you're left with after eating sugary cereal, but better, creamier and more satisfying. It also has a wonderfully soft but sand-like texture (I know that sounds weird, but trust me, it's great).
According to DQ, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough is a top-requested flavour and I can absolutely see why. I don't really like sweets too much, but this treat is so ridiculously sweet I couldn't stop eating it and afterwards felt like a toddler who'd tried soda and candy for the first time and was drunk off of sugar.
No treat should have so much power, in my opinion, but I'll happily keep eating it.
11/10