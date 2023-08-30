Pumpkin Spice Season Has Arrived In Canada & Here Are The Chains Offering A Taste Of Fall
Pumpkin spice everything! 🍂🎃
Fall is right around the corner, and while that means saying goodbye to warm weather and the beach, it also means saying hello to that sweet nectar known as pumpkin spice.
Nothing really says fall more than that warm, comforting blend of spices and you best believe that many, many chains across Canada are giving us tons of options to partake in the seasonal treat.
Starbucks is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its own iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, and while the spice combo itself is much older, you might say we're living in a golden age when it's being used in all sorts of coffees and snacks.
Don't know what pumpkin spice is? Well, it's a combination of nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and ginger, often combined with a dash of pumpkin puree to give it that pumpkin pie taste.
From the aforementioned Starbucks coming out with a few new seasonal drinks, to other places like Dairy Queen, Krispy Kreme and many more coming up with their own twists on your favourite fall flavour, 2023 is looking like another banner year for pumpkin spice.
So, if you want to overload on pumpkin spice lattes, desserts and more, these are the chains in Canada you'll want to check out.
Starbucks
You knew this one would be here!
The Pumpkin Spice Latte was first popularized by Starbucks and for some, it's still the place that does it the best. Of course, that's for you to decide.
In case you aren't aware, it's a drink made with espresso, steamed milk, sweetener and pumpkin spice all topped off with whipped cream.
Not only that, but Starbucks has a full fall menu that is sprinkled with pumpkin spice options, including their new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which is their cold brew coffee with vanilla syrup and pumpkin cream cold foam.
Not into coffee? Well, they also have an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, which is made with chai, pumpkin cream cold foam and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice.
All of these drinks are 100% going to be a great place to start on your pumpkin spice journey.
Tim Hortons
One of Canada's most iconic chains is also on the pumpkin spice train, having just recently announced a whole line of things that will have you singing "Spooky Scary Skeletons."
In the world of pumpkin spice, Tim's has launched three pumpkin spice drinks as well as one treat.
The drinks you can get at Timmies include their Pumpkin Spice Latte, served hot or cold, and their brand new Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew.
Or, if you're a big fan of the Iced Capp, you can get a pumpkin spice version that is guaranteed to be perfect for September where it's a bright and warm day or a crisp, chilly night.
And if you want to enjoy a snack along with your drink, you could also get the Pumpkin Spice Muffin, which is maybe not as fun as the Pumpkin Spice Donut that Tim Hortons is offering up in the United States, but it's not nothing.
It even has a creamy filling to be even more delectable.
Give the drinks over there a try and see if Starbucks needs to worry about Tim Hortons coming for their lane.
Krispy Kreme
Speaking of donuts, the donut chain Krispy Kreme also threw their hat into the pumpkin spice arena.
Earlier this Augst, the donut chain came out with its fall menu which includes some very autumnal Pumpkin Spice Donuts. Four to be exact! So you can really dive in and enjoy some sweet treats.
The donuts on offer include Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl, Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan and you can also enjoy the chain's returning Pumpkin Spice Cake and Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed donuts.
And when you consider that Tim Hortons doesn't have any pumpkin spice-flavoured donuts to speak of in Canada, it seems that Krispy Kreme will be the place to go for that.
All of these look incredibly tasty and could honestly be a fun replacement for pumpkin pie when you hit up your next friends-giving.
Dairy Queen
Yes, even Dairy Queen is coming into the pumpkin spice world.
The ice cream and food chain has a bunch of new and returning Blizzards -- soft serve ice cream blended with mix-ins.
And while they all look like they could be worth trying, from their Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie to their new Snickerdoodle Blizzards, they have one that is very pumpkin spice.
It's so pumpkin spice that it's actually pumpkin pie. That's right, there is a Pumpkin Pie Blizzard available at Dairy Queen locations which features real pumpkin pie pieces blended into the ice cream. It's then topped with whipped cream and a dusting of nutmeg.
So if pumpkin spice is supposed to make you think of pumpkin pie, this is probably as far as you can go without it actually being just a slice of pumpkin pie.
Either way, it's perfect for the PSL obsessive who's looking for a sweet treat to round out a day of crunching through the leaves and taking in all the colours of the sea son.
So with this guide, hopefully, you can get out there and really live your most pumpkin-spiced life possible.
You can even do a whole day where you try the assorted pumpkin spice food and drinks from all these chains, and while that might be more sugar than is typically recommended to ingest, there's no doubt it would be incredibly fun. Just make sure you check in with your local location to ensure that they have the items you're looking for. You might even stumble across more big chains with pumpkin spice offerings, because it seems like people simply can't get enough of the stuff.
And if you're not a fan of the world of pumpkin spice, all of the above chains have other options for you to partake in that don't involve pumpkins but feature other seasonal flavours like apple or cinnamon.
This list is also non-exhaustive as local and large chains are constantly dropping new fall menus.
Happy pumpkin spice season, Canada!