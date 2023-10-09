Starbucks Now Has PSL Merch & You Can Get A Sleeve Of Tattoos With Your Next Latte
Happy birthday, PSL! 🎉
The pumpkin spice latte is turning 20 and Starbucks is celebrating the iconic fall treat's birthday with style.
On October 10, 2023, customers who buy a PSL (hot, iced or blended) at participating stores will get a sheet of temporary tattoos.
"Fans can deck themselves out with a PSL-themed temporary tattoo sleeve or share their ink with family and friends so the whole squad can flex their love for Pumpkin Spice," says the coffee company.
As if that isn't exciting enough, stores will be playing hits from 2003 in honour of the year the PSL was born.
PSL tattoos offered at Starbucks on October 10. Starbucks
If temporary tattoos aren't permanent enough for you, you can also pre-order a limited-edition Team PSL Varsity Jacket on October 10 that Starbucks says is "a true celebration of PSL fandom."
It has super cute autumnal motifs and, of course, some pumpkin spice latte bits.
The Team PSL Varsity Jacket from Starbucks.Starbucks
In order to get everyone hyped for the drink's big day, Starbucks shared some fun facts about the beverage such as the fact that Canada was one of the first markets to trial the PSL.
"The PSL started out as a trial run in about 100 stores across Vancouver, B.C. and Washington, D.C. in 2003, before officially launching across the U.S. and Canada the following year," shared the company.
Another fun fact is that the drink was almost called the Fall Harvest Latte, but thank goodness they changed it — FHL just doesn't hit the way PSL does!
