Starbucks Is Bringing Back The Pumpkin Spice Latte & More Fall Menu Favourites In Canada
It's that time of the year! ☕🎃
Get ready! Starbucks is bringing back the pumpkin spice latte and more favourites from the fall menu to locations across Canada.
If you've been waiting all year for the season of apple orchards, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses and pumpkin spice lattes to come back, it's that time again.
Marking the unofficial start of fall, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back to Starbucks Canada.
It's made of Starbucks' signature espresso, as well as steamed milk with flavours of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove that are meant to complement the real pumpkin in the sauce.
Then, it's topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices.
You'll be able to get the drink hot, iced or blended at locations in Canada for a limited time throughout the fall season.
The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which is made of cold brew coffee sweetened with vanilla syrup then topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin spice, is returning as well.
While there is no new fall drink at Starbucks this year, the one that was introduced for the first time last year has been transformed.
Now, the Apple Crisp Macchiato will be made with oat beverage and Starbucks Blonde Espresso, making it the Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato.
It has apple, cinnamon and brown sugar flavours along with a spiced apple drizzle on top.
Starbucks is bringing back a few other fall favourites including the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scone, Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf and Fox Sugar Cookie.
The Thanksgiving Blend whole bean coffee, which has notes of candied pecans and sage, is also returning for a limited time.
All of the seasonal drinks and treats will be available at Starbucks locations in Canada starting on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
If you're wondering what the weather will be like while you sip your PSL, Canada's fall forecast is calling for a "tale of two coasts" during the season.
Colder air is expected to make its way into the west but warmer temperatures will dominate in the east.
Happy fall, y'all!