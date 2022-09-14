NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
canadian snacks

11 Canadian Snacks That Will Let You Live Your Best PSL Life This Fall

Pumpkin spice everything!

Trending Staff Writer
​Kawartha Dairy Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream. Right: Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts.

Kawartha Dairy Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream. Right: Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts.

Kawartha Dairy | Facebook, @krispykremecan | Instagram

It's PSL season in Canada, but if you want to expand your pumpkin horizons, there are tons of specialty Canadian snacks with fall flavours that will definitely get you in the mood for the season.

Fall means cozy sweaters, spooky shows and movies and crisp autumn air, but the return of pumpkin spice everything is really something to get excited about.

From ice cream to cookies and baked goods, there are so many pumpkin-flavoured treats you can buy in Canada that aren't just another pumpkin spice latte.

Here are 11 pumpkin-flavoured foods you can buy in Canada right now to kickstart your fall.

Pumpkin Spice Oreos

Pumpkin Spice flavoured Oreos.

Pumpkin Spice flavoured Oreos.

Rare Candy Canada

Details: This treat takes the classic Oreo cookie you know and love and gives it a fall upgrade with pumpkin spice creme filling between two golden wafer cookies.

Buy

Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut

Details: Krispy Kreme's fall lineup includes a returning favourite, their Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

Available through November 24, the doughnut is simply an old-fashioned glazed cake donut flavoured with pumpkin spice. You can also enjoy it with Krispy Kreme's own PSL.

Find A Location

Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Goldfish

\u200bDunkin' Pumpkin Spice Goldfish.

Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Goldfish.

Rare Candy Canada

Details: Goldfish and Dunkin' partnered together for the first time this year to create limited edition Pumpkin Spice Grahams, which are Goldfish crackers with notes of pumpkin, donut glaze and warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Buy

Pumpkin Spice Dream Doughnut

\u200bTim Hortons' Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut, Pumpkin Spice Muffin and Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut.

Tim Hortons' Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut, Pumpkin Spice Muffin and Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut.

CNW Group/Tim Hortons

Details: Tim Hortons' fall menu was released last month, featuring so many returning favourites and new fall treats.

New in Canada this year is the Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut, a pumpkin spice ring donut dipped in orange fondant and topped with praline pumpkin seeds and a drizzle of white fondant.

Find A Location

Pumpkin Scone

\u200bStarbucks Pumpkin Scone.

Starbucks Pumpkin Scone.

Starbucks

Details: Would it be fall without a Pumpkin Scone from Starbucks?

Along with the brand's seasonal beverages, the scone is a classic sign that fall is near. The spiced pumpkin scone comes topped with a thick layer of sweet icing and definitely goes well with a PSL.

Find A Location

Pilsbury Pumpkin Cookie Dough

\u200bPillsbury Ready To Bake Pumpkin Cookie Dough.

Pillsbury Ready To Bake Pumpkin Cookie Dough.

Pillsbury

These ready-to-bake cookies from Pillsbury feature pumpkin cookie dough and cream cheese-flavoured chunks for the perfect autumn treat.

The cookies are super easy to make, but Pillsbury says you can also just eat the cookie dough right out of the packaging if you can't wait!

Buy

Pumpkin Spice Latte Liquid Coffe Enhancer

\u200bStarbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Liquid Coffee Enhancer.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Liquid Coffee Enhancer.

Walmart Canada

Details: You can make your own PSL at home with Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Liquid Coffee Enhancer.

The flavoured coffee enhancer combines nutmeg, pumpkin and cinnamon flavours, making your cup of joe very seasonally appropriate.

Buy

Kawartha Dairy Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream

\u200bKawartha Dairy Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream.

Kawartha Dairy Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream.

Kawartha Dairy

Details: Available for the fall season, Kawartha Dairy's Pumpkin Pie ice cream has real pumpkin and traditional spices, shortbread pieces and marshmallow swirl, and would make for a great way to level up a slice of pumpkin pie.

Find A Store

Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa

Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix.

Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix.

Freak Lunchbox

Details: If you're a fan of hot cocoa, you probably already know the brand Swiss Miss. Now, you can enjoy the favoured hot chocolate in a delicious fall flavour, made with no artificial flavours or sweeteners.

Buy

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard

A Pumpkin Pie Blizzard from Dairy Queen.

A Pumpkin Pie Blizzard from Dairy Queen.

Dairy Queen

Details: Dairy Queen recently released its fall Blizzard menu, including three new flavours and returning autumn favourites, like their Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.

The Blizzard features pumpkin pie pieces blended with Dairy Queen's soft-serve ice cream with whipped topping and nutmeg.

Find A Location

Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt

\u200bOikos Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt.

Oikos Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt.

Walmart Canada

Details: Oikos' Pumpkin Spice Yogurt combines the taste of cinnamon and pumpkin with the creaminess of Greek yogurt for a delicious snack that makes a great alternative to a pumpkin spice latte.

Buy

Happy fall, y'all!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...