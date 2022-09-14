11 Canadian Snacks That Will Let You Live Your Best PSL Life This Fall
Pumpkin spice everything!
It's PSL season in Canada, but if you want to expand your pumpkin horizons, there are tons of specialty Canadian snacks with fall flavours that will definitely get you in the mood for the season.
Fall means cozy sweaters, spooky shows and movies and crisp autumn air, but the return of pumpkin spice everything is really something to get excited about.
From ice cream to cookies and baked goods, there are so many pumpkin-flavoured treats you can buy in Canada that aren't just another pumpkin spice latte.
Here are 11 pumpkin-flavoured foods you can buy in Canada right now to kickstart your fall.
Pumpkin Spice Oreos
Pumpkin Spice flavoured Oreos.
Details: This treat takes the classic Oreo cookie you know and love and gives it a fall upgrade with pumpkin spice creme filling between two golden wafer cookies.
Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut
Details: Krispy Kreme's fall lineup includes a returning favourite, their Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.
Available through November 24, the doughnut is simply an old-fashioned glazed cake donut flavoured with pumpkin spice. You can also enjoy it with Krispy Kreme's own PSL.
Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Goldfish
Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Goldfish.
Details: Goldfish and Dunkin' partnered together for the first time this year to create limited edition Pumpkin Spice Grahams, which are Goldfish crackers with notes of pumpkin, donut glaze and warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.
Pumpkin Spice Dream Doughnut
Tim Hortons' Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut, Pumpkin Spice Muffin and Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut.
CNW Group/Tim Hortons
Details: Tim Hortons' fall menu was released last month, featuring so many returning favourites and new fall treats.
New in Canada this year is the Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut, a pumpkin spice ring donut dipped in orange fondant and topped with praline pumpkin seeds and a drizzle of white fondant.
Pumpkin Scone
Starbucks Pumpkin Scone.
Starbucks
Details: Would it be fall without a Pumpkin Scone from Starbucks?
Along with the brand's seasonal beverages, the scone is a classic sign that fall is near. The spiced pumpkin scone comes topped with a thick layer of sweet icing and definitely goes well with a PSL.
Pilsbury Pumpkin Cookie Dough
Pillsbury Ready To Bake Pumpkin Cookie Dough.
These ready-to-bake cookies from Pillsbury feature pumpkin cookie dough and cream cheese-flavoured chunks for the perfect autumn treat.
The cookies are super easy to make, but Pillsbury says you can also just eat the cookie dough right out of the packaging if you can't wait!
Pumpkin Spice Latte Liquid Coffe Enhancer
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Liquid Coffee Enhancer.
Details: You can make your own PSL at home with Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Liquid Coffee Enhancer.
The flavoured coffee enhancer combines nutmeg, pumpkin and cinnamon flavours, making your cup of joe very seasonally appropriate.
Kawartha Dairy Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream
Kawartha Dairy Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream.
Details: Available for the fall season, Kawartha Dairy's Pumpkin Pie ice cream has real pumpkin and traditional spices, shortbread pieces and marshmallow swirl, and would make for a great way to level up a slice of pumpkin pie.
Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa
Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix.
Details: If you're a fan of hot cocoa, you probably already know the brand Swiss Miss. Now, you can enjoy the favoured hot chocolate in a delicious fall flavour, made with no artificial flavours or sweeteners.
Pumpkin Pie Blizzard
A Pumpkin Pie Blizzard from Dairy Queen.
Dairy Queen
Details: Dairy Queen recently released its fall Blizzard menu, including three new flavours and returning autumn favourites, like their Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.
The Blizzard features pumpkin pie pieces blended with Dairy Queen's soft-serve ice cream with whipped topping and nutmeg.
Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt
Oikos Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt.
Details: Oikos' Pumpkin Spice Yogurt combines the taste of cinnamon and pumpkin with the creaminess of Greek yogurt for a delicious snack that makes a great alternative to a pumpkin spice latte.
Happy fall, y'all!