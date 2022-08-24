This Dream Job Will Pay You To Test Pumpkin Spice Lattes & You Just Need To Love Autumn
Get paid to do what you love!
Winter is coming, but autumn is coming first and you know what that means: pumpkin spice latte season.
A U.K. clothing brand is looking for one fall-loving coffee drinker to become its official “Pumpkin Spice Latte Tester” this season, and it might be the easiest cash you could ever make.
The brand, Pour Moi, is offering to buy your coffees and pay you £300 (US $353 or CA $460) on top of that — if you can convince them that you're the world's biggest lover of autumn.
The gig involves trying various limited-edition drinks at the coffee chains you already love, such as Starbucks, Tim Hortons and Dunkin' Donuts. Pour Moi wants you to try the PSLs and other fall drinks, then report on which ones give "autumnal vibes from the first sip."
They also want you to score the drink based on several factors, including:
- sweetness level
- taste
- coziness
- smell
You can also give bonus points for things like cream, sprinkles or candy-cane bits.
To apply, all you have to do is fill out a quick Google form before the September 30 deadline. The form asks you to share what you love most about autumn and to briefly explain why you should be the new pumpkin spice latte tester.
It doesn't ask if you like wearing scarves and oversized sweaters, but we imagine those will only help your application!
The contest is open to anyone in the world and the winner will be selected at random and contacted during the first week of October.
So grab your coziest travel mug and prepare to do some "research" this autumn!